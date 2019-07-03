Son Of Semele Presents MEN ON BOATS

Award-winning theatre company

Son of Semele Ensemble

presents

Men On Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus

EXPLORERS CHART TWO NEW WORLDS

Who's missing in our stories?

July 6 - 28, 2019

LOS ANGELES (June 3, 2019) - Son of Semele Ensemble announces its upcoming production of Men On Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus, to be performed at the Son of Semele Theater from July 6 - 28, 2019. Ten intrepid pioneers plunge into uncharted waters in a dramatic tale that's both heroic and comic.

Jaclyn Backhaus' acclaimed play reenacts the legendary 1869 Powell Expedition to map the Colorado River- but with a twist. The rugged white men are all played by a diverse cast of female and non-binary actors. The ironic, often comic result explores both the West's mighty river and the imagined new world as created by our legends. The result triggers the question, "Who and what has our 'America' left out?"

WHAT: Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus, produced by Son of Semele Ensemble

WHERE: Son of Semele Theater, 3301 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles 90004. There is limited street parking in the surrounding neighborhood. Patrons presenting a taxi, Lyft or Uber receipt receive a complimentary beverage.

WHEN: July 6 - 28, 2019; performances Fridays & Saturdays @ 8pm, Sundays @ 5pm and Tuesdays @ 7pm

TICKETS: $25 general admission, $20 for patrons 25 years old and under. Limited pay-what-you-can tickets are available for performances through July 14 (suggested $10 minimum donation). Tickets may be purchased online at sonofsemele.org; the Son of Semele Box office opens 30 minutes prior to each performance.

PRESS: Limited reserved parking is available, if requested in advance.

Jaclyn Backhaus, an Arizona native of German and Punjabi descent, teaches at NYU's Tisch School (where she earned a BFA). She is also a resident playwright at the Lincoln Center. Backhaus' other plays include INDIA PALE ALE (2018 Horton Foote Prize), YOU ON THE MOORS NOW, and the book and lyrics for the musical FOLK WANDERING.

Son of Semele Ensemble's production of Men On Boats will be directed by company member Barbara Kallir and will feature performances by Melissa Coleman-Reed, Shelby Corley, Taylor Hawthorne, Liz Lanier, Cindy Lin, Tiana Randall-Quant, Thea Rodgers, Jinny Ryann, Ashley Steed and Elspeth Weingarten. The production team includes Carlo Maghirang (set), Allen Clark (lighting), David Marling (sound), Wyndell C. Carmichael (costumes), Caribay Franke (movement) and Ben Kutner (music). Dramaturgy is by Flor San Roman, and the production stage manager is Edward Khris Fernandez, assisted by Jimin Kang.

NOTE TO REVIEWERS: Son of Semele now makes available three on-site parking spaces which may be reserved in advance on a first-come-first-served basis by e-mailing PR staff.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You