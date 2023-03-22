Sixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates

The sixth edition of the DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) will take place from October 20-22, 2023 at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, as announced by DaVinci Film Foundation Inc. founder/CEO Chadwick Pelletier.

For its second installment at The Grove, DIFF will feature an opening night VIP reception, live and in-person screenings, a closing night Leo Award celebration, panel programs, and exclusive festival events.

"We're thrilled to be back in the heart of the entertainment industry at The Grove once again this year," says Pelletier. "This year, DIFF will feature a robust program of screenings, panels, special events, and a few surprises."

DIFF '23 will showcase more than 100 creative projects, including 24 in-competition feature and short narrative, documentary and animation films, screenwriting finalists, and up to 80 ultra-shorts, which will compete for the festival's Audience Award.

Leo Award categories include feature and short narrative, documentary (DIFFdocs), animation, and screenwriting (Storyline). Panel programs will be comprehensively announced at a later date but will include Digital Hollywood, Film Canada, the newly added Creativity Conference, and the Writers' Corner Program, to anchor the slate.

DIFF '23 is set to introduce an all-new, free-to-enter Jr. Leo Program for burgeoning filmmakers, as well as a DaVinci Labs exhibition, honoring multidisciplinary creatives in architecture, sculpture, music, and invention.

Zurich, Switzerland based, award-winning illustrator/artist Silvan Borer returns as the collaborator and creator for the festival's 2023 official poster, themed "POSSIBILITY."

"Our theme for 2023 is 'possibility'," adds Pelletier. "At the core, creativity is subjective, beautiful, and is realized by visionaries who color outside the lines and invite us into brilliant, complicated worlds. At DaVinci, we set out to honor these creatives who explore new possibilities in delivering story - on paper and on screen. This is what makes our theme this year so very powerful."

A graduate of the University of Arts in Zurich, Borer's previous work included the DIFF's third annual Vitruvian Man-themed poster artwork. His wide range of international clients includes renowned brands like Saint Laurent, Tiffany & co., Harper's Bazaar, Hugo Boss, Nick Knight SHOWstudio Estée Lauder, and Caran D'ache.

About DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) - DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) is produced by 501(c)3 non-profit DaVinci Film Foundation Inc., as a premier boutique awards platform celebrating independent cinema from around the world with its Vitruvian Selections and Leo Awards. The festival hosts four signature programs, including its award-winning screenwriting series, Storyline, DIFFdocs, GENiUS - an ultra-short category, and animation. DIFF '23 is set to introduce an all-new, free-to-enter Jr. Leo Program for burgeoning filmmakers, as well as a DaVinci Labs exhibition, honoring multidisciplinary creatives in architecture, sculpture, music, and invention. Founded in 2017, DIFF is a top best reviewed film festival, hosting annual events at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at davincifilmfestival.com.

Make a high-impact impression on an audience of U.S. and global filmmakers, film community professionals, and film enthusiasts through DIFF 2023 sponsorship. For details and opportunities, please contact Laurie@davincifilmfestival.com.