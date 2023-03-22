Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates

The festival will take place from October 20-22, 2023.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Sixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates

The sixth edition of the DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) will take place from October 20-22, 2023 at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, as announced by DaVinci Film Foundation Inc. founder/CEO Chadwick Pelletier.

For its second installment at The Grove, DIFF will feature an opening night VIP reception, live and in-person screenings, a closing night Leo Award celebration, panel programs, and exclusive festival events.

"We're thrilled to be back in the heart of the entertainment industry at The Grove once again this year," says Pelletier. "This year, DIFF will feature a robust program of screenings, panels, special events, and a few surprises."

DIFF '23 will showcase more than 100 creative projects, including 24 in-competition feature and short narrative, documentary and animation films, screenwriting finalists, and up to 80 ultra-shorts, which will compete for the festival's Audience Award.

Leo Award categories include feature and short narrative, documentary (DIFFdocs), animation, and screenwriting (Storyline). Panel programs will be comprehensively announced at a later date but will include Digital Hollywood, Film Canada, the newly added Creativity Conference, and the Writers' Corner Program, to anchor the slate.

DIFF '23 is set to introduce an all-new, free-to-enter Jr. Leo Program for burgeoning filmmakers, as well as a DaVinci Labs exhibition, honoring multidisciplinary creatives in architecture, sculpture, music, and invention.

Zurich, Switzerland based, award-winning illustrator/artist Silvan Borer returns as the collaborator and creator for the festival's 2023 official poster, themed "POSSIBILITY."

"Our theme for 2023 is 'possibility'," adds Pelletier. "At the core, creativity is subjective, beautiful, and is realized by visionaries who color outside the lines and invite us into brilliant, complicated worlds. At DaVinci, we set out to honor these creatives who explore new possibilities in delivering story - on paper and on screen. This is what makes our theme this year so very powerful."

A graduate of the University of Arts in Zurich, Borer's previous work included the DIFF's third annual Vitruvian Man-themed poster artwork. His wide range of international clients includes renowned brands like Saint Laurent, Tiffany & co., Harper's Bazaar, Hugo Boss, Nick Knight SHOWstudio Estée Lauder, and Caran D'ache.

About DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) - DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) is produced by 501(c)3 non-profit DaVinci Film Foundation Inc., as a premier boutique awards platform celebrating independent cinema from around the world with its Vitruvian Selections and Leo Awards. The festival hosts four signature programs, including its award-winning screenwriting series, Storyline, DIFFdocs, GENiUS - an ultra-short category, and animation. DIFF '23 is set to introduce an all-new, free-to-enter Jr. Leo Program for burgeoning filmmakers, as well as a DaVinci Labs exhibition, honoring multidisciplinary creatives in architecture, sculpture, music, and invention. Founded in 2017, DIFF is a top best reviewed film festival, hosting annual events at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at davincifilmfestival.com.

Make a high-impact impression on an audience of U.S. and global filmmakers, film community professionals, and film enthusiasts through DIFF 2023 sponsorship. For details and opportunities, please contact Laurie@davincifilmfestival.com.



Wild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Photo
Wild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate 'Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968' With a Performance This May
To celebrate the 50th Anniversary the release of the classic compilation  Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968, benefit concert producers the Wild Honey Foundation, original curator Lenny Kaye and Rhino Records will present a live performance.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces World-Premiere Without Walls (WOW) Production: LA LUCHA Photo
La Jolla Playhouse Announces World-Premiere Without Walls (WOW) Production: LA LUCHA
La Jolla Playhouse has announced a brand new project as part of its acclaimed Without Walls (WOW) series: La Lucha, a world-premiere immersive experience created by award-winning artist David Israel Reynoso and his company Optika Moderna (WOW Festival productions of Las Quinceañeras, Waking La Llorona).
Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Developmental Production of DARK OF THE MOON: A NEW MUSIC Photo
Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Developmental Production of DARK OF THE MOON: A NEW MUSICAL
Rubicon Theatre of Ventura continues the company's commitment to the creation of new works with the organization's 46th mainstage world premiere - a developmental musical production based on Dark of the Moon, the 1945 Broadway play by Howard Richardson and William Berney.
L.A. REAL Comes to Plaza de la Razas Margo Albert Theatre Photo
L.A. REAL Comes to Plaza de la Raza's Margo Albert Theatre
About Productions presents L.A. Real, a solo performance piece, opening on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Plaza de la Raza's Margo Albert Theatre in Lincoln Heights (3540 N. Mission Road, Los Angeles, CA 90031).

More Hot Stories For You


Luke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Theatre WestLuke Hawkins, Sareen Tchekmedyian & More to Star in AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Musical Theatre West
March 22, 2023

Musical Theatre West has announced the cast of its spring production, An American in Paris. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus Wins Top Honors For Architecture By The United States Institute Of Theatre TechnologyRed Mountain Theatre Arts Campus Wins Top Honors For Architecture By The United States Institute Of Theatre Technology
March 22, 2023

The United States Institute of Theatre Technology (USITT) announced that the Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus project would be receiving the top honor in this year's Architecture Awards Programs.
Sixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 DatesSixth Edition Of DaVinci International Film Festival Announces 2023 Dates
March 22, 2023

The sixth edition of the DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) will take place from October 20-22, 2023 at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, as announced by DaVinci Film Foundation Inc. founder/CEO Chadwick Pelletier.
Wild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate 'Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968' With a Performance This MayWild Honey and Lenny Kaye Celebrate 'Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From The First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968' With a Performance This May
March 22, 2023

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary the release of the classic compilation  Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era, 1965-1968, benefit concert producers the Wild Honey Foundation, original curator Lenny Kaye and Rhino Records will present a live performance.
La Jolla Playhouse Announces World-Premiere Without Walls (WOW) Production: LA LUCHALa Jolla Playhouse Announces World-Premiere Without Walls (WOW) Production: LA LUCHA
March 22, 2023

La Jolla Playhouse has announced a brand new project as part of its acclaimed Without Walls (WOW) series: La Lucha, a world-premiere immersive experience created by award-winning artist David Israel Reynoso and his company Optika Moderna (WOW Festival productions of Las Quinceañeras, Waking La Llorona).
share