Six-Time Emmy-Winner Bruce Vilanch To MC Fundraiser For Georgia Runoff On Sunday!

This Sunday, December 6th at 4 pm PST, six-time Emmy Award-winner and legendary comedy writer for Hollywood Squares and the Academy Awards, Bruce Vilanch is set to MC a fundraiser organized by East Valley Indivisibles in collaboration with 17 local advocacy groups. These Los Angeles organizations are raising funds for three amazing groups working hard to Get Out the Vote in Georgia.

Speakers include Mari Urbina, National Political Director and Chief of Staff of Indivisible; Los Angeles City Councilmember Elect Nithya Raman; Arianna Genis the North Carolina State Director and Engagement Director for the Georgia campaign for Mijente; Rashad Robinson, President of Color of Change and Gail Cowie leader of Indivisible Georgia Coalition.

100% of the funds raised will be split evenly between these three terrific organizations:

Mijente is at the forefront of getting out the Latinx vote in Georgia (https://mijente.net/)

Color of Change, the nation's largest, online racial justice organization (https://colorofchange.org/)

Indivisible Georgia Coalition (https://indivisiblegeorgiacoalition.org/)

Co-Sponsors include Burbank Democratic Club, Democratic Parents, East Valley Progressive Dems, Feminists in Action, Greater LA Indivisible Coalition, Heart of LA, Indivisible CA43, Indivisible 34, Indivisible Media City, Our Next 4 Years, Stand Strong LA Indivisible, Stonewall Democratic Club, The Resistance Northridge Indivisible, Valley Grassroots for Democracy, Venice Resistance, Woke AF, Women's Alliance LA

Sunday, December 6; 4-6PM PST on Zoom (buy a ticket, get zoom link) Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/DEC6GA. Everyone who buys a ticket will receive a link to the event, but even if you can't attend, please consider contributing if you can.

