Sierra Madre Playhouse Presents Two Classic Silent Film Comedies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The historic century-old Sierra Madre Playhouse harkens back to its fabled roots as a silent film theater when it presents two delightful and timeless silent film comedies suitable for all ages, including "The Garage" (1920), a 21-minute whirlwind of slapstick hilarity set in a small-town fire station starring legendary comedians Buster Keaton and Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11 am, at Sierra Madre Playhouse.

The double feature also includes "The Battle of the Century" (1927), a 19-minute laugh riot noted for its legendary pie fight starring the beloved comedy duo Laurel and Hardy. It was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2020 for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The enduring humor of these two classic films is sure to bring laughter to adults and children alike. The program is presented in partnership with Retroformat Silent Films, an organization renowned for its dedication to the preservation and celebration of silent cinema.

Tickets ($12) are on sale now. For tickets and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

Comments