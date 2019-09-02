Sarah Kane's 4:48 PSYCHOSIS Opening at Son of Semele

Son of Semele Ensemble announces its upcoming production of 4.48 Psychosis by Sarah Kane, to be produced on the twentieth anniversary of the playwright's suicide. Presented at Son of Semele Theater from October 12 - November 3, 2019, this production will feature the harrowing journey of a small ensemble cast through one woman's troubled mind.

Kane is known for her poetic and intense plays which challenge traditional forms. 4.48 Psychosis was written in the autumn and winter of 1998-99 as Kane herself battled one of her recurrent bouts of depression. It is the last play she wrote before her suicide in 1999.

4.48 Psychosis appears on the page as a poem, with no prescribed characters, actions or settings. Deeply layered, this stream-of-consciousness view into a psychotic mind is both mysterious and crystalline, and explores with raw authenticity the complexities of mental illness. Son of Semele Ensemble's production of this beautiful and haunting play is a powerful celebration of Kane's contribution to contemporary, boundary-pushing theater, and an exploration of an often-misunderstood subject.

WHAT: 4:48 Psychosis by Sarah Kane, produced by Son of Semele Ensemble



WHERE: Son of Semele Theater, 3301 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles 90004. There is limited street parking in the neighborhood. Patrons presenting a taxi, Lyft or Uber receipt receive a complimentary beverage.



WHEN: October 12th - November 3rd, 2019; performances Fridays & Saturdays @ 8pm, Sundays @ 5pm and Tuesdays @ 7pm



TICKETS: $25 general admission, $20 for patrons 25 and under. Limited pay-what-you-can tickets are available for performances through March 24 (suggested $10 minimum donation). Tickets may be purchased online at sonofsemele.org; the Son of Semele Box office opens 30 minutes prior to each performance.





