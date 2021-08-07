Saba Brings LIES, ANGER, AND FORGIVENESS to The Hollywood Fringe Festival This Weekend

When the past wants to be present, one woman finds a surprising gateway to a fresh new future. Come experience her story at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Saba explores themes from her own life with a universal familiarity. She unfolds a half-hour of raw human experience in her original production of Lies, Anger and Forgiveness. Saba describes the show as a journey with no destination. It's made of violence and lace, love and resentment. Opens August 8th at Thymele Arts, Kansas Room, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA.

The show is as direct and honest as Saba herself. Roman-born, she is no newcomer to the stage. An actress, singer, writer and dancer, Saba has performed in a number of short films and live shows, including Milonga Merini: Poesia Tango e Follia where she won the prestigious "Premio Internazionale Teatro di Volterra" award. A trained vocalist, Barbara has performed in several international music festivals, including Summer Jamboree (Italy) and Viva Las Vegas. Her Rhythm and Blues band B.B. & The Red Cats recently presented their first album Burning Life.

"I decided to give myself a present for my 40th year on this earth," Saba said. "I gave myself the chance to be happy. I gave myself the opportunity to get rid of the weight on my shoulders."

