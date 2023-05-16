STOCKHOLM SYNDROME is Coming to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival This Summer

Featuring SEAN HEMEON (HFF 2022 Encore Award winner), CLARISSA PARK, and OHAD BITTON in the lead role as Ramzey Ramone.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo 3 DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 4 Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse

Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse

J. Bothwell Productions is presenting STOCKHOLM SYNDROME A psychological thriller in which a movie director arrives early at a posh hotel to pitch his latest project to a big star... but meets a mysterious woman in the lounge who perfectly undermines his plan!

Written and directed by award-winning writer, KAMAL JOHN ISKANDER and produced by and starring award-winning and four-time Fringe Festival veteran, JOEY BOTHWELL in the lead role as Katrina Castren.

Featuring SEAN HEMEON (HFF 2022 Encore Award winner), CLARISSA PARK, and OHAD BITTON in the lead role as Ramzey Ramone.

STOCKHOLM SYNDROME will make its stage debut at the historic

ASYLUM'S MCCADDEN THEATER

1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES:

TICKETPRICE:$15 -CLICKHEREFORTICKETS

Admission age: 18+ ***

Friday June 2 2023 *OPENING NIGHT* 8:30 PM | 60 mins

Sunday June 11 2023 4:00 PM | 60 mins Sunday June 18 2023 12:30 PM | 60 mins Saturday June 24 2023 7:00 PM | 60 mins

STOCKHOLM SYNDROME dances between the realms of psychological thriller and dark comedy, entwined within the inspirational and destructive duality of the concept of muses as presented in a clever game of cat and mouse between a washed-up artist and a woman with a mysterious secret.

"As a female producer and actor in the entertainment industry for over two decades, it was so refreshing to find a script that spoke to some of the challenges I've personally come up against in this business. STOCKHOLM SYNDROME sheds an interesting light on the injustices of 'old boys clubs' and golf course handshakes that are finally starting to shift as we blossom into this new paradigm of Hollywood. It's cathartic to play a strong female lead that gets to address some of these stereotypes and say some of the things I've wanted to say for years." - Producer and lead actress, Joey Bothwell.

ABOUT THE TEAM:

KAMAL JOHN ISKANDER (Writer/Director) - After winning 7 awards for his short film Jesus Comes To Town with 30 international official selections, Iskander went on to place twice in the Academy Nicholl Fellowship. His feature script collaboration, Montreal Girls, was produced in Canada and had its world premiere at Cinequest Film Festival in 2022. It won Best Feature at Los Angeles International Film Festival and opens in theaters in June 2023.

JOEY BOTHWELL (Producer/Katrina Castren) -

Cowboy Mouth won a Hollywood Fringe Festival Encore Award and Best Costume of 2018. Bothwell is featured in the horror-thriller Natty Knocks, directed by Dwight Little (Halloween 4) where she plays the eponymous character, working alongside horror legend Robert Englund. It will be released theatrically in July of 2023. Joey Bothwell has participated in four Fringe Festivals in Canada, New York City, and Los Angeles and has been producing theater and dance shows since 2005. Her production of Sam Shepard's

SEAN HEMEON (Ex-Agent, Majordomo, Gordo) - is an LA-based actor and writer. His TV credits include the CW's first gay newlywed sitcom Husbands, Rake (Fox), Criminal Minds (CBS), True Blood (CBS), and As the World Turns (CBS). He has appeared onstage at Boston Court Pasadena, Macha Theatre, and South Coast Rep. More recently, he produced and starred in last year's Hollywood Fringe Encore Award Winning show c*ckwhich was picked up as the LA LGBT Center's 2023 Inaugural show for its first-ever theatrical season.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Photos: Andrew Levitt aka Nina West Hosts Marissa Jaret Winokur at HAIRSPRAY 20th Annivers Photo
Photos: Andrew Levitt aka Nina West Hosts Marissa Jaret Winokur at HAIRSPRAY 20th Anniversary Tour

See photos of Andrew Levitt aka Nina West hosted Tony Award Winning actress and original Hairspray on Broadway cast member, Marissa Jaret Winokur, at the Dolby Theater for the 20th Anniversary Tour of Hairspay.

Dancers at LAs Star Garden Topless Dive Bar Become the Nations Only Unionized Strippers Photo
Dancers at LA's Star Garden Topless Dive Bar Become the Nation's Only Unionized Strippers

The 15-month effort by dancers employed at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood, Calif. to gain union recognition and become the nation’s only unionized strippers ended today in victory. 

The Miracle Project Hosts Family-Friendly 18th Birthday Celebration Showcasing Neurodiverg Photo
The Miracle Project Hosts Family-Friendly 18th Birthday Celebration Showcasing Neurodivergent Artists

The Miracle Project – a groundbreaking fully inclusive neurodiverse theater, film, social skills, and expressive arts program for individuals with autism and all abilities – is celebrating its 18th birthday in grand style with two, joyous, back-to-back, family-friendly matinees spotlighting a neurodiverse cast of Miracle Project performers ages 5 to 65 in an array of musical, sketch comedy, and improv performances, and more on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 2 pm and 4:30 pm, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ Lovelace Studio Theater.

SCHOOL FOR LOVE Premieres at the Hollywood Fringe Photo
SCHOOL FOR LOVE Premieres at the Hollywood Fringe

2018 Hollywood Fringe Best Musical Nominee and 2021 Best Cabaret Nominee, Pamela Eberhardt, has arranged another musical experience for fringe audiences. In her cabaret, School for Love, a professor is going through a nasty divorce as three of her students find themselves in a love triangle.


More Hot Stories For You

The Miracle Project Hosts Family-Friendly 18th Birthday Celebration Showcasing Neurodivergent ArtistsThe Miracle Project Hosts Family-Friendly 18th Birthday Celebration Showcasing Neurodivergent Artists
Photos: Marissa Jaret Winokur Visits the Tour of HAIRSPRAYPhotos: Marissa Jaret Winokur Visits the Tour of HAIRSPRAY
SCHOOL FOR LOVE Premieres at the Hollywood FringeSCHOOL FOR LOVE Premieres at the Hollywood Fringe
Best Comedy Winners Return to the Fringe with OH, LORRAINE!Best Comedy Winners Return to the Fringe with OH, LORRAINE!

Videos

Photos & Video: Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video Photos & Video: Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Theatre 29 (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alonzo King Lines Ballet: Deep River
The Wallis (6/09-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Revolutionists
Theatre 40 (5/18-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Electric Company Theatre (6/06-6/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound