SCHMALTZY & PRINCIE: DIARY OF A NOT-SO-GREAT DADDY'S GIRL to Premiere at Zephyr Theatre

MaryLee has never been able to wholeheartedly commit to, or finish, well... anything. Even with her daddy's undying support. MaryLee's dad, 'Schmaltzy' has been her best friend her entire life, always there for her. Her mother, not so much. Now in her fifties, with a Sundance screenwriting competition deadline looming that could be a life-changer, she clings to Anaïs Nin's words, "And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom." MaryLee has less than three days to "blossom", for however much a post-menopausal woman can blossom, she needs to overcome her fears, stop dreaming and start doing-and it all begins with this script. But before she can succeed, a few people in her life are going to have to go. Tickets and info: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7317?tab=tickets

MaryLee Herrmann began performing in theatre in her hometown of Wyoming, Ohio then evolved into film and television. MaryLee is an award-winning filmmaker having directed short films that have screened at film festivals throughout the U.S. including The Necklace (starring Kimberlin Brown of The Young and the Restless) and Ashley Waits. With Schmaltzy & Princie MaryLee is excited to return to her roots as a performer. In addition to acting she is a freelance writer with a focus on women and aging, technologies and services designed to enhance the quality of senior living.

The World Premiere of Schmaltzy & Princie: Diary of a Not-So-Great Daddy's Girl is written & performed by MaryLee Herrmann, directed & developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson and opens at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022 with three performances at the Zephyr Theatre on Saturday, June 4th at 12:15 PM, Sunday, June 12th, at 2:15 PM and Saturday, June 18th, at 6:15 PM. Running time is 75 minutes