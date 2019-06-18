SALSA NIGHT AT UNION STATION Brings an Evening of Music and Dance to the South Patio

Metro Art Presents the return of "Salsa Night at Union Station," an evening of vibrant dancing and music in the South Patio, Friday, July 5, from 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM. Popular Los Angeles bands Son Mayor, Rumbankete and SitaraSon will provide music, noted instructor Kati Hernández will give dance lessons and Super DJ Robby will spin in between sets.

Son Mayor is one of the most popular and sought-after Latin bands in Los Angeles. Named "Best Salsa Band" by LA Weekly in its annual "Best of L.A" edition, the group has opened and performed alongside top artists Chucho Valdez, Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, Los Van Van, Sonora Ponceña, Oscar D'León, El Canario and Ozomatli and has played special events for Jennifer Lopez and Clive Davis.

Rumbankete, a collective of LA's prominent salsa musicians, has earned a reputation as one of the West Coast's most exciting and progressive salsa orchestras. The band has performed with Celia Cruz, Ruben Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Diego El Cigala, Cachao and Gustavo Dudamel.

SitaraSon plays traditional and more modern Cuban music as well as flamenco and popular Spanish music. Vocalist Lazaro Galarraga has recorded award winning records and is the featured singer on the late Israel Lopez Cachao's Grammy award winning album, "The Master Sessions Volume I."

Metro Art Presents showcases an exciting array of arts and cultural events at historic Union Station. From music and dance performances, film screenings and poetry readings to experimental and mixed-media presentations, the programs creatively activate downtown's primary transportation hub.

Admission is free. For additional information, visit www.unionstationla.com/happenings/metro-art-presents-salsa-at-union-stationor Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/366210407433210/





