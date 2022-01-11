Rubicon Theatre Company Receives Major Donor Gift For Artist Housing And Future Legacy

Rubicon Theatre Company has received an extraordinary donation and a commitment for a future legacy gift that will help ensure a bright future for the organization.

As a result of the generosity of Karyn Jackson of Arcadia (a former Ventura resident), her sister Nancy Allen of Ventura, and Nancy's husband Leo Allen, Rubicon has purchased artist housing near the theatre and will name its historic venue at Main and Laurel in Downtown Ventura's Cultural District, "Rubicon Theatre Company at The Karyn Jackson Theatre." In February (pending approval from the City sign committee and Covid protocols), a public ceremony will be scheduled. The theatre company's name will remain the same.

Through the generosity of the Jackson/Allen family, Rubicon purchased a four-unit property on Poli Street which will be used to house visiting artists and the company has also received a pledge for a future legacy gift. The Poli visiting artist property will be named in Nancy Allen's honor, with a Plexiglas wall display telling the remarkable story of the "Tale of Two Sisters" who have made such an important impact on the cultural future of Ventura.

Founded in 1998, Rubicon is regarded as Ventura's premier non-profit professional theatre company and has served more than 480,000 residents and visitors with award-winning productions of classic and contemporary dramas, comedies and musicals, including world premieres. The company also offers extensive education and outreach programs which have reached more than 48,000 student participants.

According to Board President Doug Halter, "This is the largest single gift in Rubicon's 23-year-history. It is a remarkable tribute to the world-class artistry that has been a hallmark of Rubicon productions, and a vote of confidence in the future. We could not be more touched by the largesse of these special friends, or more grateful to them for making sure that Rubicon is here for future generations."

Adds Karyl Lynn Burns, Rubicon Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director, "I truly feel that this was divine providence. From the moment we met, we all felt that this was 'meant to be.' It was difficult at first to know just how, but Karyn and Nancy's passion for the theatre and for the artists who do the work is so moving. Their joy in life has been making memories for others. It's the way they have lived their life and a practice modeled for them by their father. We will never be able to thank them enough for this generosity."

Says Burns, "I grew up with two sisters and a brother to whom I have always been close. I feel so blessed now to have two more sisters and a brother and am thankful to know Karyn, Nancy and Leo and to welcome them as a part of our extended theatre family." Adds Halter, "This has been such a tremendous example of how non-profits grow and become institutions. A community of engaged and involved and caring people come together to make something happen - from advisors Rich Stewart and Harriet Clune, to realtor Karyn Heyrend, to our banker Brian Donovan, to advisor Russ Charvonia, to Nancy and Leo Allen and Karyn Jackson."

