Road Theatre Company Sets Three World Premieres for 2025–2026 Season

The Road Theatre Company in North Hollywood has revealed its 2025–2026 season, featuring three world premiere productions that will take the stage at the Road Theatre in the NoHo Senior Arts Colony.

The season will open with OTHERKIN by N.T. Vandecar, directed by Christina Carlisi, running from September 26 to November 2, 2025. In 2026, the Road will present LIFELINE by Robert Axelrod, directed by Ken Sawyer, opening January 23. Closing the season is HELL MOUTH by Tom Jacobson, directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky, opening April 17.

2025–2026 SEASON

OTHERKIN

By N.T. Vandecar | Directed by Christina Carlisi

September 26 – November 2, 2025

14-year-old Olive, who identifies as part of the Otherkin subculture, is compelled by strange forces to prepare for the end of humanity. As Olive and her family face their pasts and uncertain futures, they find themselves caught in a raucous journey that challenges destiny itself.

LIFELINE

By Robert Axelrod | Directed by Ken Sawyer

Opens January 23, 2026

In the wake of a life-changing event, Patti becomes a volunteer at a suicide hotline, where conversations full of laughter and tears open new pathways to understanding across divides.

HELL MOUTH

By Tom Jacobson | Directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky

Opens April 17, 2026

When a previously unknown Caravaggio painting surfaces, Tim is caught between his conservative Midwestern parents and eccentric Beverly Hills art collectors. In the search for authenticity and meaning, Tim discovers far more than art history.

The season will also include the return of the Under Construction and Summer Playwrights Festival play reading series. A new “From Page to Stage” workshop event will be announced soon, giving audiences the chance to observe a live workshop session with playwrights Rachel Borders and Chelsea Sutton, followed by staged readings of new works in development.

Ticketing Information

All performances will take place at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA.

Season Flex-Passes are available for $99 and can be used across all three productions and reading series events. Single tickets are $39, with group rates available for parties of 8 or more. Pricing is subject to change.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.RoadTheatre.org or call 818-761-8838.