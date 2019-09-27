Rhett George And More Join The Cast Of Feinstein's At Vitello's Presents MostlyNEWmusicals

Feinstein's at Vitello's newest monthly series "mostlyNEWmusicals" continues Monday, 10.7.19 with selections from CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN and NOTES FROM JUAREZ by acclaimed composer and recording artist Kevin Ray. Tickets are available now at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com.

Broadway's Rhett George (MEMPHIS, WICKED, SWEET CHARITY) joins the stellar cast as Jim Marcel, opposite Tommy Hobson's Bill Marcel. Miatta Lebile (CBS Diversity Showcase), Kelley Dorney (NICE WORK at Musical Theater West, GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE at 3D and Tuacahn), and Bella Hicks (national tour: BEEHIVE, AMERICAN IDIOT at La Mirada) also join the previously announced April Nixon (B'way: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ, TOMMY; upcoming GRUMPY OLD MEN at La Mirada), Tommy Hobson ("Fresh Beat Band," Ovation Award winner: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at La Mirada), Laura Dickinson ("Phineas and Ferb," 4x Grammy winner, 3x Emmy winner), Eric B. Anthony (B'way: THE LION KING, Skylight Theatre: BRONCO BILLY), Gabriela Carrillo (PRINCE OF EGYPT at Tuacahn, AMERICAN MARIACHI at South Coast Rep), Marisa Matthews (EVITA at San Diego Rep, upcoming ROCK OF AGES in Hollywood), Elysa Gomez (Las Vegas: ROCK OF AGES, world premiere: CONGA), and Justin Luciano (WEST SIDE STORY at VA Rep).

In the award-winning CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN, it's 1940s Los Angeles and the hottest place to be seen is Central Avenue, in the shadow of Hollywood where hot swing blows all night long. Brothers Bill and Jim Marcel are sax players struggling to carve out their own legacies, but can they overcome a destructive rivalry before it's too late?

NOTES FROM JUAREZ was inspired by the escalating immigration debate and border politics in Texas. It is loosely based on a spate of mysterious murders of female workers in the Maquiladora zone in Cuidad Juarez, and its themes and issues are timelier than ever.

CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN (music and lyrics by Kevin Ray; book by Kevin Ray, Andrea Lepcio and Dominic Taylor, additional story by Suellen Vance) won six major awards at the New York Musical Festival including Excellence in Music and Excellence in Orchestrations (Justin Hornbeck). Writer Kevin Ray notes that: "CENTRAL AVENUE BREAKDOWN was first performed as a staged reading at the Cinegrill in Los Angeles. It has gone through many incarnations and collaborators since. This presentation will feature several songs never heard in Los Angeles. It is a pleasure to bring this show's music back to the city that inspired its story."

Kevin Ray is a songwriter, singer, and piano player from Los Angeles, now residing in New York City and Berlin. He has recorded seven solo albums. In 2006, he composed the MAC-nominated "Seasoned Greetings" - complete with twelve original holiday songs performed by the world famous singing waitstaff at Ellen's Stardust Diner. That record went on to receive critical acclaim including a MAC nomination for the song "Fat Christmas". Kevin's songs have been performed on television, in theaters and federal courtrooms. His unique style of piano-based pop-rock mixes elements of theater, jazz, and soul music. His songs are personal and literate, and range from intensely emotional, to humorous, to political. For more information on Kevin's music, check him out on iTunes and CDBaby.com!

Feinstein's Presents mostly NEW musicals is a new monthly series featuring a variety of exciting new musical theatre in concert in the heart of Studio City. Each edition will focus on the work of a single writer or writing team - or present a new musical in concert! Next up: Brett Ryback's JOE SCHMOE SAVES THE WORLD on Monday, November 4th! mostly NEW musicals is curated and co-produced by Amy Francis Schott, producer of the popular, long-running cabaret series (mostly)musicals.

Tickets are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 8pm.

Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

A minimum of $20.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Valet parking available with validation for $6. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905. Parties of 7 or more must be booked directly with the venue by calling 818-769-0905. Large group seating is not guaranteed.

Feinstein's at Vitello's is home to a roster of local jazz, musical theater, comedy acts and welcomes some of today's most celebrated performers when they come to town. The popular supper club brings an eclectic mix of entertainers and spirited, one-of-a-kind performances to the San Fernando Valley's favorite Italian restaurant. Feinstein's at Vitello's is Michael Feinstein's first location in Southern California, joining his other nightclubs, Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.





