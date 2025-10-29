Revised A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS is Coming to Laguna Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Laguna Playhouse will present Lythgoe Family Productions' newly revised version of A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS, as they celebrate their 10-year anniversary at the Playhouse with the return of the panto show that started it all.

A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS will feature: Marcelle LeBlanc (“Stranger Things,”, “Cobra Kai”) as “Snow White,” Nick Delzompo (“Melchior” in Spring Awakening, Laguna Playhouse debut) as “The Prince,” Kimberly Locke (“American Idol,” “Dr. and the Diva”) as “The Queen,” Barry Pearl (“Doody” in Grease, The Wonderful Winter of Oz at the Laguna Playhouse, Bye, Bye, Birdie and The Producers on Broadway) as “Herman,” Jonathan Meza (A Snow White Christmas, “Armed Forces Entertainment” ) as “Muddles,” and John O’Hurley (“Seinfeld,” Peter Pan and Tinker Bell; A Pirate’s Christmas) as the voice of the “Magic Mirror.” A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS is written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, with musical direction by Michael Sobie, and choreography by Clarice Ordaz.

A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS will begin performances on Saturday, December 6; (with a press opening on Sunday, December 7 at 5:30 pm); and runs through Sunday, December 28 at the Laguna Playhouse.



Experience the magic of A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS! This festive panto from the Lythgoe Family blends timeless fairy-tale charm with dazzling pop tunes - from Lady Gaga to Bruno Mars - in a laughter-packed, interactive journey. With Muddles the jester guiding the fun - complete with zany audience banter - and a wicked Queen to boo and hiss, every moment is a riot of song, slapstick, and sparkle. Add in awe-inspiring dancing, the playful puppetry of the dwarfs, and sing-along moments perfect for all ages, and you've got a joyous holiday treat. Don’t miss the mirth, magic, and merry-making—grab your tickets now for a Christmas full of enchantment!

The cast of A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS will also feature the ensemble of (in alphabetical order): Mia Alvarez, Addison Chang, Becca Lind, Rae Martinez, Brandon Maxwell, Rasha Willes Samaha, and Jarod H Smith.