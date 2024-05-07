Review: THE HOPE THEORY at Geffen Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chronicling his journey from Portugal to the United States at age 29 where he set about establishing a career as a stage magician, Helder Guimarães’ world premiere at The Geffen Playhouse is entertaining, mystifying, and, ultimately, moving. Part of what makes THE HOPE THEORY work so well is that the illusions aren’t bombastic; there’s a simple elegance to them that gives a quiet resonance to his story. That is not to say they appear simple. They are jaw-droppingly complicated and surprising at every turn, the tricks illustrating culture clashes and the American Dream.

Helder Guimarães

Guimarães, who also wrote the text for the show, is an appealing storyteller and he infuses his tale, which is fraught with envy, resentment, and betrayal, with warmth and pathos. After settling in Los Angeles with his girlfriend (and now wife), Catharina, he eventually triumphs, winning World-Champion of Magic, Parlor Magician of the Year, Allan Slaight Sharing Wonder, and Ascanio Prize awards, though the road is rife with zigs, zags, and switchbacks.

In addition to using his astonishing illusions — with much audience participation — to illustrate his personal immigration story in THE HOPE THEORY, Guimarães takes the set by scenic designer François-Pierre Couture — made up of a window, board games, boxes, empty shelves, books, lights — and unpacks it all, putting things in their place, settling into his new life in America.

Helder Guimarães and his sleight of hand

Prolific film director and producer Frank Marshall (“Poltergeist,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark”), who helms THE HOPE THEORY, allows Guimarães to perform without much flash, which gives an understated power to the story and his performance. Marshall knows that a good magician doesn’t need to distract an audience so much as draw them in so they don’t see what’s happening right in front of them. Every immigrant experience is unique and Guimarães’ story is a deeply engaging rumination on the power of faith and the capacity of hope to see one through.

The show runs 80 minutes with no intermission, and be warned that there is no late seating and no re-entry once the performance has begun. Selected shows will be performed in Spanish.

THE HOPE THEORY is performed at The Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, through June 30. Tickets are available at Geffenplayhouse.org.

Photos by Jeff Lorch

