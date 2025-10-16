Review: STRINGS at Titmouse Warehouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trepany House has never shied away from pushing buttons and boundaries, and its latest project, writer-director Amit Itelman’s STRINGS, does both to wild effect.

Healthcare in the United States is a nightmare on its own, but what happens when you throw a conspiracy theorist into the mix? That conspiracy theorist is Stanley (Galen Howard), who makes an appointment with his doctor (Davey Johnson) regarding skin condition in which neon strings grow out of his body. Dr. Harris doesn’t believe that condition exists. Therefore, he fails to take Stanley seriously, leading to unexpected and alarming consequences for them, his two physician assistants, Beatrice (Liesel Hanson) and Rochelle (Kimberly Pace-Nieva), and Stanley’s partner in conspiracy, Katherine (Trista Robinson).

Kimberly Pace-Nieva and Liesel Hanson

Healthcare is a hot-button issue what with the insurance racket and shockingly inflated prices, and many of us have been stretched too far, so it’s no surprise someone like Stanley snaps. Like a cross between the Michael Douglas drama “Falling Down” and the Stephen King horror classic “Misery,” STRINGS paints a deft portrait of the world just half a step to the left. Stanley comes across as both delusional and justified in his anger. Sharp writing by Itelman gives each character enough complexity that they are distinct, each actor bringing their own spark to the insanity, Hanson being a standout. Flashes of humor just add contrast to the darkness, in addition to the seemingly cavernous warehouse housing the theater adding its own dark and shadows.

The multipurpose set design by Gina Farina is creative, segueing from locations as disparate as Harris’ office and Stanley’s apartment, which has an enormous, wall-size American flag hanging in the back. Michael Lewis and Adrian-Rose Leonard’s puppetry is spectacular and essential to the impact of the show.

Trista Robinson

Itelman’s direction moves the show along in a speedy fashion without ever feeling rushed. There are times it’s wildly over the top, but that only adds to the cumulative effect. The world is spinning out of control in disproportionate ways these days and everything feels over the top. While we may not have neon strings growing out of our bodies, Stanley’s frustrations are something we can all relate to. And his conspiracy theories reflect reality a little more each day.

STRINGS is performed at the Titmouse Warehouse, 6661 Lexington Avenue in Hollywood, through November 1. Tickets are available at TrepanyHouse.org.

