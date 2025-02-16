Review: TARANTINO | PULP ROCK at CineVita in Hollywood Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“This is not the f*#kin’ opera.” That’s one of the first things the “Reservoir Dogs” character tells the audience during the opening number of TARANTINO | PULP ROCK at the brand-new CineVita venue at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

He then gives a standard pre-show PSA, in a not-so-standard way:

1. There’s going to be gunshots.

2. There will be scenes of a very sexual nature.

3. Anyone who doesn’t “put their f!*#kin cell phones on silent is going to be shown to the mother-f*#kin’ exit.”



Welcome to Tarantino’s world.

Billing itself as a “360-degree immersive rock concert,” Tarantino | Pulp Rock is a new musical theater (but not really musical theater at all) experience that takes the music of the genre-defining director's films and melds it into a series of gorgeously choreographed scenes that will both satiate Tarantinophiles and convert Quentin newbies.

Live music in Tarantino | Pulp Rock

The show is produced by For The Record, a Los Angeles-based immersive theater company that specializes in “theatrical concert experiences.” Past For The Record shows include 2018’s popular “Love Actually Live” as well as multiple “Tarantino Live” productions performed in trendy Hollywood bars since 2010.

The show is directed by CineVita co-creator Anderson Davis, who co-founded For The Record with fellow actor and cinephile Shane Scheel.

“The goal is to establish it as something incredibly unique. Like going to the Hollywood Bowl. An experience in and of itself,” Scheel told the Southern California News Group. “It is an escape similar to going to the movies, but real and visceral.”

What that means is that CineVita takes the music—as well as those famous scenes everybody likes to quote —and brings them to life with a live cast and full band.

Pulp Rock, running through March 9, is just the beginning for CineVita. After its run, the venue will spotlight other directors, including Baz Luhrmann, John Hughes, and Martin Scorsese.

Perhaps the real star of all CineVita's shows is the venue itself, an authentic Belgian “spiegeltent” imported from Europe. Dutch for “mirror tents,” spiegeltents are portable canvas structures with intricately designed wooden interiors and mirrored walls. They were originally created in the 1920s to be traveling dance halls.

For The Record aims to honor that legacy by staging its inaugural performances in Los Angeles for at least six months before taking the show—Spiegeltent and all—on a national tour.

The Spiegeltent/ Image courtesy CineVita

Walking up, it’s easy to get swept into the vibe. With its old Hollywood-style marquee and a grand red carpet leading the way, the mood is set before you even go inside. Indeed, by the time I was seated at my little cabaret table by the stage, I felt like the whole cocktail-drinking lot of us were about to be transported to another time and place entirely—certainly somewhere far from the vast parking lot of SoFi Stadium.

When the lights go down to start the show and the characters come out of the woodwork—all sultry style and beautiful people, booming guitar riffs and soulful voices—it’s easy to feel like you’re part of something special.

Some of that is because of the Spiegeltent itself. With ornately carved wooden booths, hand-beveled mirrors, and an intimate cabaret-style floor space rimmed by a circular balcony overlooking the action, CineVita looks like a modern-day speakeasy. It just feels cool.

Props to the creators for making it a food-and-drink affair. The themed snacks and cocktails—including 1970s movie candy, Reservoir Dog hot dogs, Royale With Cheese sliders, and Once Upon a Lime in Mexico margaritas—add to the fun (though I advise putting in your order as soon as you sit down if you want to get your apps before intermission).

A VIP booth inside CineVita

Behind the sexy carnival vibe and 1920s decor, Tarantino | Pulp Rock is a rich stew of stellar talent. I couldn’t pick out a weak link among the 14-member cast, each of whom plays multiple roles across different storylines.

At its core a musical experience, the songs take center stage. Consequently, you can expect impressive performances of musical hits like “Son of a Preacher Man,” “California Dreaming,” Stuck in the Middle With You,” and the famous “Jack Rabbit Slim’s Twist Contest” where Uma Thurman’s and John Travolta’s character do a stylish boogie on the dance floor.

Huge trigger warning for anyone who isn’t OK with seeing authentic-looking guns in close proximity (and, on at least one occasion, being pointed toward the audience). Tarantino fans probably won’t be fazed, but anyone who happens upon the show and expects all the action to stick to the stage may be taken aback.

So be aware: The actors will use the entire theater, from the stairs and walkways to the second-story wraparound balcony, and they will have weapons.

Profanity is also to be expected, as are the requisite sex, drugs and rock and roll, so leave the little ones at home. That said, older teens familiar with the films will probably love it. (See? Mom likes cool stuff, too.)

Here’s where I should mention: I’ve only seen three of Tarantino’s films, so I wasn’t sure I’d even ‘get’ the show—which is basically a who’s who of the celebrated director’s cinematic rolodex. Featured films include Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Reservoir Dogs, Death Proof, The Hateful Eight, and Jackie Brown.

But what keeps Pulp Rock from feeling like one long inside joke for QT buffs is its utterly remarkable performances.

Kraven Tionne as Pulp Fiction's "Jules"

Derek Thomas’ portrayal of both Pulp Fiction’s nice guy gangster (played by John Travolta in the film) and the comedic “Mr. Pink” from Reservoir Dogs (played by Steve Buscemi in the film) was a standout. And, he can play a mean guitar riff, which is not surprising considering he’s a guitarist who has opened for The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, & The Kooks.

Tara Lee masterfully embodies both Pulp Fiction’s Mia and Kill Bill’s “The Bride.” When she and costar Anika Braganza, who plays O-Ren Ishii, have their samurai sword-fighting duel from Kill Bill, they bring the house down. It is a stunning feat of fight choreography that easily earns the biggest whoops and hollers of the night, seconded only by costar Maeva Feitelson’s declaration to torch a theater full of Nazis (from Inglourious Basterds).

Patrick Mulvey, who plays the infamous Bill (among others), is so flawlessly cocky and villainous that it is easy to both hate his character and love his performance.

Kraven Tionne as Pulp Fiction’s stylishly cool “Jules” is also spot-on. He commands the stage whenever he’s on it, even with the requisite onslaught of mother-f*#kin’ profanities pouring from almost every line of his dialogue.

Loren Lott looks every bit the part of Jackie Brown. She’s both gorgeous and on-point. Kudos to Costume Designer Steve Mazurek for creating the perfect 70s vibe.

I could go on, listing attributes of every cast member: James Byous, a longtime For the Record performer, is the perfect Butch (Bruce Willis’ character in Pulp Fiction) and a hilarious Rick Dalton (Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood); and both Cheyenne Wells, and Ty Taylor both have booming voices that do justice to CineVita’s promise of a true “concert experience.”

Let’s not forget the amazing ensemble, a five-person crew whose talent and positioning around the room make every scene feel alive, as if the audience itself is living inside the movie.

And in the end, that’s the best part of CineVita | Pulp Rock. Because while I didn’t go into the experience as a Tarantino fan, I certainly came out as one.

Here’s hoping Tarantino’s films are on Netflix.

Tarantino | Pulp Rock is directed and adapted by Anderson Davis. Jesse Vargas supervises and arranges the music, Sumie Maeda choreographs, Steve Mazurek designs the costumes, and Oscar Lujan designs the scenic and props. Mike Berger, an Emmy Award winner, designs the lighting, and Joshua Reid, a Tony Award nominee, designs the sound. The production is brought to life in collaboration with SenovvA, Kinetic Lighting, Nomad Sound, and logistical support from West Coast Spiegeltents, combining world-class artistry with cutting-edge production expertise.

The show will run through March 9. For more information, go to www.thecinevita.com.

*All photos by Melissa Heckscher, unless noted.



