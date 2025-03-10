Review: HONEY CONE: LIVE! at Catalina Jazz Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The debut of iconic girl group Honey Cone at the famed Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Oscars Night was unforgettable magic. Next up on their live tour is Oscar's in Palm Springs on April 11.

Founded in 1968, Honey Cone is like drinking sunshine. With number 1 top hits and 7 times Grammy Award winners in their band, Honey Cone is tremendously accomplished musically, with a soul-motown-pop-R&B fusion sound all their own. Listening to them live, every molecule in the room is inspired, energized and uplifted.

Their music is a blissful mixture of that sun-dappled, carefree, creamsicle disco sound, the earthy, get-down sexiness of funk and the raw heart of soul. You can easily lose yourself in the voluptuous, butterscotch-y, luscious syrup of Honey Cone’s voices. Original co-founding member Shelly Clark with Kathy Merrick and Wendy Smith-Brune have the kind of powerhouse talent, with kick-ass powerful belts and silky, bewitching doo-wops, that feels effortless. Gleaming and resplendent in gold glitter lycra pants and miniskirts, the trio are sexy, joyous, and drop-dead gorgeous. Shelly Clark recalled on stage first recording a hit single over 50 years ago, and then commented, “I can see some of you doing the math. You know what makes me?” Clark paused. “A badass bitch.” The whole room burst into applause. These divas are an absolute treat.

The glam, laid-back supper club audience at Catalina Jazz Club was loving every second of Honey Cone on Oscar Night, singing along, dancing, and up on their feet with multiple standing ovations. How could you possibly sit still listening to the 1964 megahit Dancin' in the Street, one of the most simply irresistible anthems ever written? Especially with a live shoutout to Mickey Stevenson, the songwriter, sitting in the Catalina Jazz Club audience, soaking up the magic of the night.

There are the catchy songs that made Honey Cone famous in their set, like “Stick Up” and “Want Ads”. "The Day I Found Myself" has an I-am-woman-hear-me-roar chorus that should be embroidered on every throw pillow that exists: “The day that I lost you, that's the day I found myself.” The Tina Turner medley with “River Deep Mountain High” and “Proud Mary” is electrifying and bluesy. There is a mesmerizing disco-pop fusion take on ” Macarthur Park”, a glorious eat-your-heart-out rendition of the iconic Berry Gordy rhythm and blues song "Money (That's What I Want)”, and a spectacular finish with the Jay-Z and Alicia Keys 2009 hit “Empire State of Mind,” showing that Honey Cone can get down and rap with the best of them. Honey Cone’s current single, a smooth, seductive, funky R&B take on Annie Lennox’s 1983 hit, "Here Comes The Rain Again", is available on all music platforms.

There are living legends in Honey Cone’s band, with John Paris, the drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, and Gary Bias on saxophone, also of Earth, Wind & Fire, bringing down the house with their explosive, sexy funk, their sweet transportive grooves. The sheer abundance of musical genius in this band is staggering. Tony Boyd, musical director on bass, James "DC" Wilson on keyboard, and Romeo Brune on guitar bring their own ferocious talent and killer sound to this group.

Seeing Honey Cone live is restorative, soulful magic. Next up you can see them at Oscar's in Palm Springs on April 11. For tickets and more information, click on the button below:

