 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Revelry Theatre Group Brings Shakespeare's HAMLET This Halloween

The show will run October 30-November 1.

By: Sep. 06, 2025
Revelry Theatre Group Brings Shakespeare's HAMLET This Halloween Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

This Halloween weekend, Revelry Theatre Group invites Los Angeles audiences to the perfect dark and seductive date: Hamlet staged in a haunted brewery warehouse.

Performed October 30-November 1 at 8pm, this Hamlet places the audience on either side of the action in intimate alley staging, close enough to catch every breath. The shadowy, intimate atmosphere wraps Shakespeare's tragedy in a moody, murky tension - like screaming into thick fog and savoring the delicious chill that lingers long after. Every turn of the play pulses with danger and thrilling intensity, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Tickets are now on sale, and with only three performances, seats are limited. The venue is located at Macleod Ale Brewing Co. 14741 Calvert St, Van Nuys, CA 91411. The show runs October 30, 31, November 1 at 8pm everynight. Tickets can be found at https://www.revelrytheatregroup.com/event-details/hamlet-2025-10-31-20-00




SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP







Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
23 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
35 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
39 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
78 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos