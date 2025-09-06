Revelry Theatre Group Brings Shakespeare's HAMLET This Halloween

Audio brought to you by:

This Halloween weekend, Revelry Theatre Group invites Los Angeles audiences to the perfect dark and seductive date: Hamlet staged in a haunted brewery warehouse.

Performed October 30-November 1 at 8pm, this Hamlet places the audience on either side of the action in intimate alley staging, close enough to catch every breath. The shadowy, intimate atmosphere wraps Shakespeare's tragedy in a moody, murky tension - like screaming into thick fog and savoring the delicious chill that lingers long after. Every turn of the play pulses with danger and thrilling intensity, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Tickets are now on sale, and with only three performances, seats are limited. The venue is located at Macleod Ale Brewing Co. 14741 Calvert St, Van Nuys, CA 91411. The show runs October 30, 31, November 1 at 8pm everynight. Tickets can be found at https://www.revelrytheatregroup.com/event-details/hamlet-2025-10-31-20-00

