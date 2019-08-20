Ray Romano To Host IMF Comedy Celebration Featuring Patton Oswalt, Amanda Seales, Demetri Martin, Kevin Nealon & More

The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF), the first and largest myeloma-specific foundation in the world, today revealed the all-star comic lineup for the IMF 13th Annual Comedy Celebration. Actor and comedian Ray Romano (The Irishman, Everybody Loves Raymond) returns for the 11th year to host an unforgettable night of laughter for an important cause. Joining Romano this year are some of the biggest names in comedy including Adam Carolla (The Adam Carolla Show, The Man Show), Demetri Martin (Demetri Martin: The Overthinker, We Bare Bears), Kevin Nealon (Man with a Plan, Hiking With Kevin), Patton Oswalt (Veronica Mars, A.P. Bio), Mary Lynn Rajskub (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, 24) and Amanda Seales (Insecure).



The IMF 13th Annual Comedy Celebration will take place on Thursday, October 17 at its new location, The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and will include red carpet arrivals, cocktail party, dinner, and comedy show. Tickets are available now at comedy.myeloma.org. The red carpet arrivals will live stream exclusively on IMF's Facebook (facebook.com/myeloma) from 6:30PM-8PM PT. The live stream will be hosted by TV personality Alie Ward and feature red carpet interviews with celebrity attendees and myeloma experts.



Proceeds from event benefit the Peter Boyle Research Fund, named for the beloved actor who died in 2006 after a four-year battle with multiple myeloma - a complex and often misdiagnosed cancer of the plasma cells in the bone marrow. It is the second most common blood cancer in the world. Through laughter, the event honors Boyle and raises crucial funds to find a cure for myeloma. The Peter Boyle Research Fund has supported the IMF's innovative research programs since the fund's inception in 2007. For the 13th year, Loraine Alterman Boyle serves as Event Chair for the annual IMF Comedy Celebration in honor of her late husband. Since 2007, the annual event has featured over 50 celebrity comedians and musical performers, and raised more than $7 million.



For the seventh year, the event also supports the International Myeloma Foundation's signature BLACK SWAN Research Initiative (BSRI), a groundbreaking and collaborative global project aimed at developing the first definitive cure for myeloma. Led by a multinational consortium of leading myeloma experts, BSRI aims to treat myeloma early and aggressively through a broad range of simultaneous initiatives. One promising endeavor are the "Cure" trials, designed to achieve a dramatic benefit for patients with early disease. For additional information on BSRI, visit bsri.myeloma.org.







