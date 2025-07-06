REAL PEOPLE Comedy Show to Perform in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Real People is a one-hour live comedy show that features four skits. Real People is a Gen Z version of Saturday Night Live with a mix of nostalgia from Disney Channel's That's So Random. The show will perform on August 1.

The show stars three core actors, Kamden Andrews, also the creator of Real People, Mariangela Kara, and Robert Mariano Cruz.

Real People is a comedy show where anyone of any age or ethnic background can watch and see themselves. Kamden is an African American woman from central Texas, Mariangela is a Greek bilingual woman, her hometown being Athens, Greece, where she was born and raised, and Robert being a Mexican American bilingual queer man.

