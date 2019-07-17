Queen Of Burlesque Dita Von Teese Offers Talks And Classes At WEEKEND OF GLAMOUR

On August 24th and 25th, burlesque queen, fashion muse and New York Times-bestselling author, Dita Von Teese, will be offering an intimate weekend of instruction sharing her secrets of seduction, beauty and life skills at the historic Hollywood estate, 'The Paramour.'

The ornately exquisite environ claims breathtaking city views and provides a lavish backdrop for a weekend of pure glamour.

Candid chats, beauty demonstrations, striptease and movement classes, among other workshops and panels, will be led by Dita herself, along with her most knowledgeable collaborators in glamour, beauty, burlesque and sensuality.



Weekend of Glamour "Glambassadors":



Catherine D'Lish - Striptease Virtuoso and Costume Designer

Dirty Martini - Burlesque Legend from New York City

Betony Vernon - Author of The Boudoir Bible

Gregory Arlt - Director of Makeup Artistry for MAC Cosmetics and Makeup Artist to Dita Von Teese, Gwen Stefani and more

Tony Medina - Hair Sculptor for Dita Von Teese, Cardi B, Andra Day and more



"I'm often asked if I give burlesque lessons, so for a long time I'd thought about how to do this in a way that feels decadent and glamorous rather than just renting a studio space or lecture hall. The Paramour is one of my favorite places in Los Angeles! The sumptuous vintage decor feels a bit like my own home," says Von Teese. She continues, "I'm bringing my closest collaborators featured in my book Your Beauty Mark for a two day event. This first foray into classes, talks and workshops is something I'd like to expand upon and eventually bring to a wider audience, but it was important to me to make this one feel intimate."



DAY 1 - Saturday, August 24th



"Coiffure Chic!"



Dita is world-renowned for her classic glamour both on and off the red carpet. Learn hair styling tricks of the trade and how to bring fabulous vintage-inspired looks into this modern world for not only special events, but everyday elegance as well!



"Mastering Maquillage"



From how to find your ideal red lipstick to perfecting your eyeliner (and everything in-between), this class is the holy grail for everyone that wants to put their best face forward. Dita's best-selling beauty book, Your Beauty Mark, The Ultimate Guide to Eccentric Glamour, is second to none, and this workshop will be a master class in all things makeup.



"A Sensual Life"



Dita and special guest, Betony Vernon, will lead this discussion on how to become free and self-assured in all facets of your life, and enjoy your own sensuality. Betony is the author of the brilliant, Boudoir Bible, a comprehensive and instructional guide to the contemporary sexual landscape. This ground-breaking erotic masterpiece has been reprinted in seven languages and is the ultimate handbook on personal empowerment. A true priestess of pleasure, sexual anthropologist and world-renowned "sexpert," Betony will inspire and titillate in this enlightening experience for anyone with a pulse.



"Loving the Skin You're In"



Fresh, candid conversation on confidence in your bod, with the bawdy Dirty Martini! In a world plagued with "selfies" and social-media shaming, self-love and self-appreciation is vital for emotional survival. Dirty is globally recognized as both a beloved burlesque icon and a true female force of nature. In this class, Dita and Dirty will discuss their own personal paths to becoming a bastion of strength. There isn't a person alive that doesn't experience moments of insecurity, Dita and Dirty will guide you towards a healthier perspective.



"A Thing of Beauty is a Joy Forever"



Turns out, beauty isn't only skin deep! True beauty comes from within, and Dita will spill her health and wellness secrets in this special workshop that covers the multi-faceted factors of self-care. Topics will include skin care, nutrition, fitness, R&R, and many others. Learn how to improve not only your current life, but set the stage for a healthier and happier future in this fun and informative workshop.





DAY 2 - Sunday, August 25th



"Unleashing Your Inner Showgirl"



There's more to a stupendous striptease than simply disrobing. In this movement workshop, Dita and Catherin D'Lish will demonstrate how to develop your own personal striptease style that is uniquely yours, and how to deliver that performance with skill and panache!



"There's No Place Like Home"



Remember the old line "excuse me while I slip into something more comfortable"? One of our most beloved classic cinema clichés is the femme fatale delivering this line suggestively to her unsuspecting prey. In this scintillating workshop, Dita, Betony, and Catherine will give you the tantalizing tools to build your own lair of seduction. We'll guide you through the process, whether you're tempting your lover, or simply giving your potted fern the show of its life!



"The Ultimate Burlesque Workout"



Not your everyday sweaty exercise class, this workshop is designed to be fun and informative for all levels of fitness. We'll teach you our favorite booty-beauty tips, and you'll learn how to keep your sexy bod supple, strong, and felling fabulous.



"Bumps and Grinds and More!"



When you think of vintage burlesque, "bumps and grinds" come to mind...Learn to bump it like you mean it, grind it like a champ, twirl tassels, and master other burlesque moves with Dirty Martini in this outrageous movement workshop.



"Stripping Like A Pro"



Onstage, it may seem like those bejeweled bras, corsets, stockings, and panties are deftly removed in the blink of an eye. In reality, these complicated undergarments can be a quagmire of tricky tiny hooks and tangled corset lacings! In this class, Dita and Catherine will give you all the pro tips you need to disrobe with skill and confidence.



For more information and tickets for "Weekend of Glamour," please visit:

https://weekendofglamour.com/





