Public Breakup has been performing sketch comedy to sold out audiences in LA since 2019, bringing a clever, silly brand of comedy to stages throughout the city.

Sep. 28, 2022  

Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP - One Night Only!

LA Sketch Comedy Troupe Public Breakup Announces "The Best of Public Breakup" Showcase.

The show, celebrating the three- year anniversary of LA's beloved independent sketch troupe, will feature the best of their sketches over the past few years as a group on Thursday, October 27th at 7:30 PM PST at the Broadwater Black Box Theater.

Public Breakup has been performing sketch comedy to sold out audiences in LA since 2019, bringing a clever, silly brand of comedy to stages throughout the city. The team is composed of alumni from the Groundlings, UCB, and the Pack schools. Despite what their divisive nomenclature would suggest, Public Breakup stayed together during the pandemic and weathered the storm - they had a monthly residency at the Skiptown Playhouse in 2019, created a sketch podcast during the pandemic, and now perform bi-monthly at The Broadwater Black Box. Their sketches range from the absurd to the arcanely musical, and the Best of Show will feature Danny Zuko's Mom, a Bird Person, and a (very loud) shoutout to Top Gun Maverick.

Public Breakup Performers include Sam Sibilsky, Dani Bryan, Jesse McIntosh, Elizabeth Conway, Ezra Parter, Sarah Kylie, and Christan Leonard.

Event Info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-best-of-public-breakup-tickets-422294794097?utm_source=eventbrite&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=post_publish&utm_content=shortLinkNewEmail


