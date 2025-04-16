Poet/Photographer Kellyann Chippendale's Debut Book To Showcase At 30TH ANNUAL L.A. FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



"Love and Life L'Amour et la Vie" the debut picture and poetry book from Kellyann Chippendale will be showcased at the 30th Annual L.A. Festival of Books at the USC campus April 26-27, 2025.

The book features original poems by Chippendale and illustrated with photographs from her website photographybychippendale.com. The book has garnered praise across the country including book signings in Vineland, NJ and Citi of Books in Albuquerque NM where it was voted the Top 10 Poetry Book of 2025.

Kellyann Chippendale, a talented artist who started her professional public identity as a St. John's University NCAA Athlete and Big East Champion then shifted to becoming a Special Education teacher and soccer coach. Her ultimate dream of becoming an actor led her to Los Angeles where she developed into an accomplished comedian, director/producer, and writer. Chippendale debuted with her award-winning short film "Getting Meisnered," a tribute to renowned acting teacher Sanford Meisner. which was followed by "Meisnered in Monaco: A Peacemaking Mission."

Doing stand up at notable venues like Gotham Comedy Club and The Comedy Store, led to her current film about listening, "Listen Your World" (listenyourworld.com), her photography boutique and now her first book.

"Love and Life L'Amour et la Vie" is a bi-lingual compilation of 30 poems and 56 color photographs that reflect her life to date and her thoughts on life, death, and love.

Chippendale was motivated by the deaths of her father, fiancé and Best Friend in one year which fueled her desire to create and emote through art for connecting, healing and inspiring others.

"I am excited to be able to continue my mission to connect healing and inspirational poetry to share and instill that we are never alone in our journey to heal or inspire others."

Comments