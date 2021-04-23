Playful People Productions Offers Free ROMEO & JULIET Radio Play Online

Playful People Productions, based in San Jose California, is offering its Romeo & Juliet Radio Play online for the public's enjoyment: the results of last fall's workshop production for teens and adults.

This and other audio plays can be listened to, free of charge, on the company website at https://playfulpeople.org/radio-show-workshop-presentations/. For more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

Romeo & Juliet is William Shakespeare's classic tragedy of romance, warring families, teenage infatuation, and the dangers of decisive action without substantial information. While the Montagues and the Capulets continue their age-old feud in the divided city of Verona, one youth from each family falls madly in love with their counterpart, and will risk everything to be together - one way or another. Adapted from the original script by Gary DeMattei to have a modern twist, Romeo & Juliet is performed by actors ages 13 and up.

One cast show is currently available, and others will be posted as they are completed. There are four distinct shows, each cast with adults and young adults. The casts met twice a week for 12 weeks over Zoom, recording each cast's 3-hour long presentation on their final week. Much of the Foley sound effects - a hallmark of radio theatre - were created by students, the rest by production staff.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults and stages performances where family members can perform together. Normally performing out of the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, the company immediately sprung into action in March, 2020 to create POP (Playful Online People) programming, converting all its theatre experiences to virtual formats and continuing to make arts and theatre opportunities available to kids and families during the pandemic.

Mother and daughter team Barbara Galiotto and Katie D' Arcey are Positive Discipline trained; both have worked as early Childhood Educators; and as professional directors with children's theater. The pair have approximately 50 years experience between them in the musical theater world and, together with a small team of permanent staff and an array of talented directors, teachers, and support personnel, offer beginner through advanced theatre experiences for the whole family.