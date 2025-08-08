Photos: WINE IN THE WILDERNESS at Theatricum Botanicum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In 1964, as race riots blaze on the streets outside his Harlem home, a painter works feverishly to complete a work of art that will embody the essence of Black pride. Gerald C. Rivers directs “Wine in the Wilderness,” a potent examination of race, gender and class by celebrated playwright Alice Childress.

Performances join the outdoor summer repertory “Season of Resilience” at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum beginning August 9 and continuing through October 12. Check out photos below!

Theatricum favorite Max Lawrence stars as Bill Jameson, an artist who has already completed two panels of a triptych portraying his vision of Black womanhood. The first is the portrait of an angelic young girl, representative of Black female innocence. The second depicts Bill’s ideal Black woman: a noble African “queen” with natural hair bathed in sunlight. But the third panel is still blank because, as he explains to Oldtimer (Alex Morris), Bill has been unable to find the right inspiration for a truly “messed-up” Black chick. That is until Bill’s friends Cynthia (Sydney A. Mason) and Sonny-Man (Kameron J. Brown) introduce him to the perfect model: a woman they met at a bar after the riot burned her out of her home. As it turns out, Tomorrow “Tommy” Marie (LeShay Tomlinson Boyce) is not one to be bound by Bill’s misogynistic assumptions.

Photo Credit: Ian Flanders