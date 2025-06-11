Photos: THE WEDDING SINGER at The Colony Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performances are now underway for The Wedding Singer at The Colony Theatre. Check out photos below!

The Wedding Singer premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The show has a book by Chad Beguelin and Tim Herlihy, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Beguelin. It is based on the 1998 New Line Cinema film written by Tim Herlihy. The production will be directed by Michael Donovan and choreographed by Michelle Elkin, with Brent Crayon serving as musical director.

Along with Blake Jenner (Glee, What/If) and Kay Cole (original Broadway cast of A Chorus Line), the cast includes Hannah Sedlacek, Juliane Godfrey (original Broadway cast of SpongeBob SquarePants), Michael Austin Deni, Colin Huerta, Chris Bey, Natalie Holt MacDonald, and Whitney Kathleen Vigil. The company includes (in alphabetical order) Madison AiSanaye, Mike Baker, Lisa Dyson, Chris Ho, Liv Kaplan, Samantha Lawrence-Mata, Kailyn Leilani, Veronica Carolina Leite, Almand Martin Jr., Honza Pelichovský, Michael Wells, and Stephen Wilson.

Scenic design is by Mark Mendelson, lighting design is by Justin Huen, costume design is by Jenna Bergstraesser, sound design is by Robert Arturo Ramirez, properties design is by John McElveney, and wig design is by Leland Stephens. Assistant director is Coby Rogers, and Madison AiSanaye is assistant choreographer and dance captain. Production stage manager is Iliana Solorzano, assistant stage manager is Corey Near Ansari, and general manager is Matthew Herrmann. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

The Wedding Singer harks back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer just might be the coolest guy in the room. It's 1985 New Jersey and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. He's the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC