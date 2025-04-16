News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS at The Road Theatre Company

The production will premiere on April 18.

By: Apr. 16, 2025
The Totality of All Things, written by Erik Gernand and directed by Taylor Nichols, is set to premiere on April 18 at the Road Theatre. Get a first look at photos of the production here! 

The play delves into the aftermath of a hate crime in a small Indiana town, where an act of vandalism spirals into a search for truth amid escalating tensions.

The cast includes Tina Carlisi as Judith, Meeghan Holaway as DeeAnn, and Carlos Lacamara as Principal Benson, among others. This production will run until May 25, 2025.

Photo credit:  Elizabeth Kimball

Christina Carlisi and Carlos Lacamara

Victor Kallett and Christina Carlisi

Meeghan Holaway and Christina Carlisi

Christina Carlisi and Gloria Ines

Meeghan Holaway and Christina Carlis

Christina Carlisi and Carlos Lacamara

Victor Kallett

Gloria Ines, Meeghan Holaway, Christina Carlisi and Gabriel Palma



