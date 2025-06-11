 tracking pixel
Photos: THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at International City Theatre

Performances continue through June 29.

By: Jun. 11, 2025
The Los Angeles premiere of Paul Slade’s rom-com “The Angel Next Door” begins previews tonight at International City Theatre in Long Beach in a production directed by Cate Caplin. Check out photos below!

Young Oliver Adams (Armand Akbari) is on the brink of a major success. His novel, “The Angel Next Door,” is about to be published — and famed Broadway playwrights Charlotte and Arthur Sanders (Meeghan Holaway and Geoffrey Lower) have already adapted his book for what is sure to be a huge stage hit.

And who do they have their eye on as the leading lady? Margot Bell, of course (Jessica Fishenfeld) — the very person Oliver adores and about whom he has written his novel (although he hasn’t told her yet…). When they all converge for a weekend in Newport, Rhode Island along with Margot’s Broadway co-star, the vain but empty-headed Victor Pratt (Nick Lunetta), the thin walls of the well-appointed mansion reveal that Oliver’s “angel” may not be all that angelic after all. Even the inscrutable hotel maid Olga (Sky Palkowitz), sick and tired as she is of “theater people,” comes to realize that only the power of theater can save the play, Oliver’s novel and— perhaps most importantly — his heart.

Performances continue through June 29.

Photo Credit: Jordan Gohara

Meeghan Holaway and Geoffrey Lower

Meeghan Holaway, Geoffrey Lower and Armand Akbari

Jessica Fishenfeld, Sky Palkowitz, Armand Akbari and Meeghan Holaway

Jessica Fishenfeld and Armand Akbari

Nick Lunetta and Meeghan Holaway

Meeghan Holaway and Sky Palkowitz

Nick Lunetta, Jessica Fishenfeld, Geoffrey Lower, Meeghan Holaway and Armand Akbari

Meeghan Holaway, Geoffrey Lower and Armand Akbari

Jessica Fishenfeld, Geoffrey Lower, Nick Lunetta, Armand Akbari, Meeghan Holaway and Sky Palkowitz

Nick Lunetta, Geoffrey Lower, Meeghan Holaway, Jessica Fishenfeld, Armand Akbari and Sky Palkowitz

Geoffrey Lower, Nick Lunetta, Jessica Fishenfeld, Sky Palkowitz, Armand Akbari and Meeghan Holaway

Jessica Fishenfeld, Armand Akbari and Meeghan Holaway

Nick Lunetta, Meeghan Holaway and Jessica Fishenfeld

Nick Lunetta and Jessica Fishenfeld

Meeghan Holaway, Geoffrey Lower and Armand Akbari

Meeghan Holaway, Geoffrey Lower and Armand Akbari

Geoffrey Lower, Meeghan Holaway, Sky Palkowitz and Armand Akbari



Comments

