 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit

Proceeds from the Holiday Benefit support American Ballet Theatre, America’s National Ballet Company, and its education and engagement programs.

By: Dec. 16, 2025

American Ballet Theatre returned to Los Angeles to host its annual Holiday Benefit. The special, one-night-only program celebrated the magic of the season with an intimate performance by ABT’s acclaimed dancers, highlighting beloved classics and contemporary works including an excerpt from the holiday favorite The Nutcracker, followed by dinner and dessert with the ABT’s celebrated artists. Check out photos from the event below!

The evening honored Stewart R. Smith with The Melville Straus Leadership Achievement Award.

Those in attendance included Chairs Alexandra & Alan Airth, Avery & Andrew Barth, Ellen & Harry Levitt, Connor Smith & Kell Adamski, Jamie & Graham Smith, Logan Smith & Tracy Beetler, MacKenzie & Saeed Teymouri and the Trustees of American Ballet Theatre; sponsored by The H. Russell Smith Foundation; performers including Principal Dancers Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, Calvin Royal III, and Christine Shevchenko. 

Other attendees included Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathé, Ashley Everett, Chelsie Hill, Courtney Mays, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Julie Chen Moonves, Keltie Knight, Tori Evans, ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe and Executive Director Barry Hughson amongst others.

Proceeds from the Holiday Benefit support American Ballet Theatre, America’s National Ballet Company, and its education and engagement programs.

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre and Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Calvin Royal III

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Ashley Hughson and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT and Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Christine Shevchenko

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Honoree Stewart R. Smith

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Honoree Stewart R. Smith

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Frederic Golchan

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT, honoree Stewart R. Smith and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Robin A. Ferracone and Stewart R. Smith

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Alex DiMattia and Christine Shevchenko

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Kaylee Bays

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Adrian Blake Mitchell

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Roxanne Messina Captor

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Challen Cates

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Sterling K. Brown

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Chelsie Hill

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Rachel Moore

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Challen Cates and Jasper McPherson

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
T. Bankole

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Jasper McPherson

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Stacie Greenwell

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Ashley Everett

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Ariel Paredes

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Isabele Mitchell

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Jake Shelley

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Courtney Mays

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Tori Evans

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Hannalorre Chaine

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
James Whiteside

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Isabele Mitchell and Alex Mitchell

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Jake Shelley and Hannalorre Chaine

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Jake Shelley and Hannalorre Chaine

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Ashley Everett and Keltie Knight

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Sterling K. Brown

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Claire Caudwell

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Samantha De Castro

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(2nd L-R) Christine Shevchenko, Alex DiMattia and Frederic Golchan

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathe, Challen Cates, Jasper McPherson and Sterling K. Brown

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Zhong-Jing Fang and Sterling K. Brown

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Isabele Mitchell and Alex Mitchell

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Lily Kaplan

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Teddy Levitt and Julie Cohn

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Elizabeth Segerstrom, Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT and Ashley Hughson 

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Honor McGee and Jay Lundy

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Bj Korros

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Zhong-Jing Fang

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT, Sterling K. Brown, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Keltie Knight and Julie Chen Moonves

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Ashley Everett and Keltie Knight

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT, Ashley Hughson and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Chris Minev (L) and guest

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Courtney Mays (R) and guest

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Chelsie Hill and Kaylee Bays

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) James Whiteside and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Tori Evans and TJ Shaw

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
TJ Shaw

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Stewart R. Smith, Robin A. Ferracone and Harry Levitt

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Julie Chen Moonves and Wendy Goldberg

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Nick Gentile and Jorge Perez

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Paul Jackson and Corrie Jackson

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Chris Gorog and Kathy Taggares

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Betsey Perez

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Marilyn Welsh

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Kimberly Steinberg

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT and honoree Stewart R. Smith

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Beverly Bautista and Ariel Paredes

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Beverly Bautista

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Aldo Calleros and Ginger Siedschlag

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Zhong-Jing Fang (R) and guest

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Wallace Santeem, Tara Santee, Crystal Fleming, and Derrick Gervin

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Jeff Conway and Tiffany Chao

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Elizabeth Kim

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Jessica Herlitz

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Rhonda Papell and Ron Papell

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Noelle Abeyta

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(C-L) Tori Evans and TJ Shaw

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Corrie Jackson and Paul Jackson

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Bella Kaplan

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Sofia Thomas

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Mario Fiumani and Michelle Fiumani

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Noelle Abeyta, Lily Kaplan, Sofia Thomas, Elizabeth Kim, and Jessica Herlitz

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT, Ashley Hughson and Andrew F. Barth

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT and honoree Stewart R. Smith

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT speaks onstage during American Ballet Theatre's (ABT) Holiday Benefit at The Beverly Hilton on December 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre (ABT))

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Keltie Knight, Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Honoree Stewart R. Smith

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Christine Shevchenko

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Calvin Royal III and Ashley Everett

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Keltie Knight, Skylar Brandt and Ashley Everett

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Isabella Boylston

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Katherine Ross and Wendy Goldberg

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(C-L) Andrew F. Barth and James Whiteside

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Sterling K. Brown, Christine Shevchenko, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Alex DiMattia

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Elizabeth Segerstrom, honoree Stewart R. Smith and Christine Shevchenko

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Keltie Knight, Skylar Brandt and Ashley Everett

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Herman Cornejo (R) and guest

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
SunMi Park (R) and guest

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
Skylar Brandt (R) and guest

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Isabella Boylston, Rachel Moore

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Rachel Moore and Adrian Blake Mitchell

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) TJ Shaw, Tori Evans, Ashley Everett, and Keltie Knight

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Andrew F. Barth and Christine Shevchenko

Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit Image
(L-R) Mark Cohen, Skylar Brandt and Rachael Worby

Regional Awards
Los Angeles Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Hollywood Bowl)
9.4% of votes
2. ORIGINALS (The Gardenia Club)
9% of votes
3. HAIR (Conundrum Theatre)
4.5% of votes

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos