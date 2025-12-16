Photos: Sterling K. Brown, Julie Chen Moonves, and More at American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Ballet Theatre returned to Los Angeles to host its annual Holiday Benefit. The special, one-night-only program celebrated the magic of the season with an intimate performance by ABT’s acclaimed dancers, highlighting beloved classics and contemporary works including an excerpt from the holiday favorite The Nutcracker, followed by dinner and dessert with the ABT’s celebrated artists. Check out photos from the event below!

The evening honored Stewart R. Smith with The Melville Straus Leadership Achievement Award.

Those in attendance included Chairs Alexandra & Alan Airth, Avery & Andrew Barth, Ellen & Harry Levitt, Connor Smith & Kell Adamski, Jamie & Graham Smith, Logan Smith & Tracy Beetler, MacKenzie & Saeed Teymouri and the Trustees of American Ballet Theatre; sponsored by The H. Russell Smith Foundation; performers including Principal Dancers Isabella Boylston, Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo, Calvin Royal III, and Christine Shevchenko.

Other attendees included Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathé, Ashley Everett, Chelsie Hill, Courtney Mays, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Julie Chen Moonves, Keltie Knight, Tori Evans, ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe and Executive Director Barry Hughson amongst others.

Proceeds from the Holiday Benefit support American Ballet Theatre, America’s National Ballet Company, and its education and engagement programs.

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre and Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre

Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT

Calvin Royal III

(L-R) Ashley Hughson and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

(L-R) Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT and Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT

Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

Christine Shevchenko

Honoree Stewart R. Smith

Frederic Golchan

(L-R) Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT, honoree Stewart R. Smith and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

(L-R) Robin A. Ferracone and Stewart R. Smith

(L-R) Alex DiMattia and Christine Shevchenko

Kaylee Bays

Adrian Blake Mitchell

Roxanne Messina Captor

Challen Cates

Sterling K. Brown

Chelsie Hill

Rachel Moore

(L-R) Challen Cates and Jasper McPherson

T. Bankole

Jasper McPherson

Stacie Greenwell

Ashley Everett

Ariel Paredes

Isabele Mitchell

Jake Shelley

Courtney Mays

Tori Evans

Hannalorre Chaine

James Whiteside

(L-R) Isabele Mitchell and Alex Mitchell

(L-R) Jake Shelley and Hannalorre Chaine

(L-R) Ashley Everett and Keltie Knight

Claire Caudwell

Samantha De Castro

(2nd L-R) Christine Shevchenko, Alex DiMattia and Frederic Golchan

(L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathe, Challen Cates, Jasper McPherson and Sterling K. Brown

(L-R) Zhong-Jing Fang and Sterling K. Brown

Lily Kaplan

(L-R) Teddy Levitt and Julie Cohn

(L-R) Elizabeth Segerstrom, Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT and Ashley Hughson

(L-R) Honor McGee and Jay Lundy

Bj Korros

Zhong-Jing Fang

(L-R) Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT, Sterling K. Brown, and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

(L-R) Keltie Knight and Julie Chen Moonves

(L-R) Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT, Ashley Hughson and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

Chris Minev (L) and guest

Courtney Mays (R) and guest

(L-R) Chelsie Hill and Kaylee Bays

(L-R) James Whiteside and Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

(L-R) Tori Evans and TJ Shaw

TJ Shaw

(L-R) Stewart R. Smith, Robin A. Ferracone and Harry Levitt

(L-R) Julie Chen Moonves and Wendy Goldberg

(L-R) Nick Gentile and Jorge Perez

(L-R) Paul Jackson and Corrie Jackson

(L-R) Chris Gorog and Kathy Taggares

Betsey Perez

Marilyn Welsh

Kimberly Steinberg

(L-R) Beverly Bautista and Ariel Paredes

Beverly Bautista

(L-R) Aldo Calleros and Ginger Siedschlag

Zhong-Jing Fang (R) and guest

(L-R) Wallace Santeem, Tara Santee, Crystal Fleming, and Derrick Gervin

(L-R) Jeff Conway and Tiffany Chao

Elizabeth Kim

Jessica Herlitz

(L-R) Rhonda Papell and Ron Papell

Noelle Abeyta

(L-R) Corrie Jackson and Paul Jackson

Bella Kaplan

Sofia Thomas

(L-R) Mario Fiumani and Michelle Fiumani

(L-R) Noelle Abeyta, Lily Kaplan, Sofia Thomas, Elizabeth Kim, and Jessica Herlitz

(L-R) Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT, Ashley Hughson and Andrew F. Barth

Susan Jaffe, Artistic Director, ABT speaks onstage during American Ballet Theatre's (ABT) Holiday Benefit at The Beverly Hilton on December 15, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre (ABT))

(L-R) Keltie Knight, Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe

Christine Shevchenko

(L-R) Calvin Royal III and Ashley Everett

Barry Hughson, Executive Director, ABT

(L-R) Keltie Knight, Skylar Brandt and Ashley Everett

(L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Isabella Boylston

(L-R) Katherine Ross and Wendy Goldberg

(C-L) Andrew F. Barth and James Whiteside

(L-R) Sterling K. Brown, Christine Shevchenko, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Alex DiMattia

(L-R) Elizabeth Segerstrom, honoree Stewart R. Smith and Christine Shevchenko

Herman Cornejo (R) and guest

SunMi Park (R) and guest

Skylar Brandt (R) and guest

(L-R) Isabella Boylston, Rachel Moore

(L-R) Rachel Moore and Adrian Blake Mitchell

(L-R) TJ Shaw, Tori Evans, Ashley Everett, and Keltie Knight

(L-R) Andrew F. Barth and Christine Shevchenko

(L-R) Mark Cohen, Skylar Brandt and Rachael Worby

