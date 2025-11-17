Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paranormal Activity officially opened at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, November 14. Check out photos from opening night below!

Paranormal Activity, in its North American premiere production, is from Levi Holloway and Felix Barrett. Paranormal Activity features illusions by Tony Award-winner Chris Fisher.

The North American premiere began at Chicago Shakespeare Theater from October 8 to November 2 before moving to the Ahmanson Theatre. Following Los Angeles, the production will be presented by Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. from January 28 to February 7, and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco from February 19 to March 15.

The story follows James and Lou, who move from Chicago to London to escape the past but soon discover that places aren’t haunted—people are. The cast includes Cher Álvarez, Patrick Heusinger, Shannon Cochran and Kate Fry.

Playing Lou and James— a couple trying to escape a sinister force—are Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger. The cast also includes Shannon Cochran as James’ mother, Carolanne, and Kate Fry as Mrs. Cotgrave, a medium. Cochran’s credits include the West Coast premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco, the national tour of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Cabaret, and the first national tour of August: Osage County. This production marks her return to the horror genre following her appearance in the 2002 film The Ring. Fry, whose many credits include Henry V, As You Like It, Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, and The Merchant of Venice at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, has recently appeared in The Cherry Orchard at Goodman Theatre and Birthday Candles at Northlight Theatre.

The creative team includes Fly Davis (scenic and costume design), Anna Watson (lighting design), Gareth Fry (sound design), Luke Halls (video and projections design), Chris Fisher (illusions design), Bob Mason (casting), Travis A. Knight (assistant director), Camille Etchart (UK associate scenic designer), Frank McCollugh (US associate scenic designer), Abby May (US associate lighting designer), Will Pickens (US associate sound designer), Lianne Arnold (US associate video and projections designer), Skylar Fox (associate illusions designer), Daniel Weissglass (assistant illusions designer), Melanie J. Lisby (production stage manager), Julie Jachym (assistant stage manager) and Emma W. Lipson (production assistant).