Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre

By: Nov. 17, 2025
Paranormal Activity officially opened at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, November 14. Check out photos from opening night below!

Paranormal Activity, in its North American premiere production, is from Levi Holloway and Felix Barrett. Paranormal Activity features illusions by Tony Award-winner Chris Fisher.

The North American premiere began at Chicago Shakespeare Theater from October 8 to November 2 before moving to the Ahmanson Theatre. Following Los Angeles, the production will be presented by Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. from January 28 to February 7, and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco from February 19 to March 15.

The story follows James and Lou, who move from Chicago to London to escape the past but soon discover that places aren’t haunted—people are. The cast includes Cher Álvarez, Patrick Heusinger, Shannon Cochran and Kate Fry.

Playing Lou and James— a couple trying to escape a sinister force—are Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger.  The cast also includes Shannon Cochran as James’ mother, Carolanne, and Kate Fry as Mrs. Cotgrave, a medium. Cochran’s credits include the West Coast premiere of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco, the national tour of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Cabaret, and the first national tour of August: Osage County. This production marks her return to the horror genre following her appearance in the 2002 film The Ring. Fry, whose many credits include Henry V, As You Like It, Henry IV Parts 1 and 2, and The Merchant of Venice at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, has recently appeared in The Cherry Orchard at Goodman Theatre and Birthday Candles at Northlight Theatre.

The creative team includes Fly Davis (scenic and costume design), Anna Watson (lighting design), Gareth Fry (sound design), Luke Halls (video and projections design), Chris Fisher (illusions design), Bob Mason (casting), Travis A. Knight (assistant director), Camille Etchart (UK associate scenic designer), Frank McCollugh (US associate scenic designer), Abby May (US associate lighting designer), Will Pickens (US associate sound designer), Lianne Arnold (US associate video and projections designer), Skylar Fox (associate illusions designer), Daniel Weissglass (assistant illusions designer), Melanie J. Lisby (production stage manager), Julie Jachym (assistant stage manager) and Emma W. Lipson (production assistant).

Photo Credit: Luis Luque/Capture Imaging

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
"Paranormal Activity" company

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Meghan Pressman, Patrick Heusinger, Snehal Desai, Doug Baker

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Shannon Cochran, Patrick Heusinger, Cher Álvarez, and Kate Fry

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Actor Claudia Rojas

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Hannah Canon

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Zach Canon

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Christopher Nicholas Smith

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Behzad Dabu

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Christopher Nicholas Smith and Rebecca Delgado Smith

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Behzad Dabu and Sana Afzal

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Barrett Foa

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Mara Marini

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Barrett Foa and guest

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Katie Featherston

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Micah Sloat

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Danika Yarosh

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Rachel Bay Jones and Benim Foster

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Matt Le Nevez

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Karen Eisenberg and Eric Eisenberg

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Michelle Smith

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Suzanne Cryer and her daughter Daisy Luke

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Matt Le Nevez and Michelle Smith

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Brandon Delsid

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Charlayne Woodard

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Melody Edwards

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Kevin Chamberlin

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Patrick Ball

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Billy Jones and Annie Harnick

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
J. August Richards

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Johnny Berchtold

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Elysia Roorbach and Patrick Ball

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Vella Lovell

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Levi Holloway and Simon Friend

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Simon Friend and Douglas C. Baker

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Snehal Desai, Levi Holloway and Simon Friend

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Shannon Cochran

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Cher Álvarez

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Patrick Heusinger

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Caron Buinis

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Caroline Hendricks

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Michael Holding

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Bobby Howlett

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Jenny Grennan and Bobby Howlett

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Jenny Grennan

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Cher Álvarez and Caroline Hendricks

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Snehal Desai

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Patrick Heusinger and Snehal Desai

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Cher Álvarez and Snehal Desai

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Kate Fry, Cher Álvarez, Patrick Heusinger, and Shannon Cochran

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Snehal Desai

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Snehal Desai

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Opens at the Ahmanson Theatre Image
Kate Fry, Cher Álvarez, Patrick Heusinger, and Shannon Cochran


