Photos: MASALA DABBA World Premiere Opens At International City Theatre

The world premiere of Masala Dabba, a powerful and moving new play by Wendy Graf, officially opened this weekend at International City Theatre in Long Beach, directed by Marya Mazor. Check out photos of the show.

In this multi-generational drama, first- and second-generation members of a multicultural American family see themselves reflected in stories inspired by the spices in their grandmother’s masala dabba (Indian spice box). The play asks: how do we resolve deep resentments that divide families—the very people we expect to be our strongest source of love and support?

At the center is American-born Nisha Byrd (Ansuya Nathan), estranged from her mother Aditi (Nandini Minocha) since Aditi returned to Gujarat after Nisha’s marriage to Charlie (Jon Joseph Gentry). Aditi has never met her granddaughter Tina (Timylle Adams), now fourteen. When an unanticipated event draws Aditi back to the States, long-buried truths resurface in a family reckoning that blends memory, identity, and reconciliation.

Performances of Masala Dabba continue through September 14 at International City Theatre. For tickets and information, visit InternationalCityTheatre.org.



Timylle Adams and Ansuya Nathan Photo by Jordan Gohara

Nandini Minocha, Ansuya Nathan, Jon Joseph Gentry and Timylle Adams Photo by Jordan Gohara

Timylle Adams, Jon Joseph Gentry and Nandini Minocha Photo by Jordan Gohara

Ansuya Nathan and Timylle Adams Photo by Jordan Gohara

Timylle Adams and Nandini Minocha Photo by Jordan Gohara

Nandini Minocha and Timylle Adams Photo by Jordan Gohara

Nandini Minocha and Ansuya Nathan Photo by Jordan Gohara

Ansuya Nathan and Jon Joseph Gentry Photo by Jordan Gohara

Timylle Adams Photo by Jordan Gohara

