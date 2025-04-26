Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Production photos have just been released for the production of Legally Blonde: The Musical at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. The show runs through May 17. See the photos below!

The Cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical features Kathryn Brunner as “Elle Woods,” Michael Thomas Grant as “Emmett Forrest,” Nicholas James McDonough as “Warner Huntington, III,” Anna Mintzer as “Vivienne Kensington,” Anthea Neri Best as “Pauline,” Ed Staudenmayer as “Professor Callahan,” Jane Papageorge as “Brooke Wyndham,” Dahlya Glick as “Enid,” Grace Simmons as “Margot,” Bella Hicks as “Serena,” and Aurelia Michael as “Pilar.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order) Cristyn Dang, Grant Hodges, Nathan Madden, Donovan Mendelovitz, Bailey Renee Miller, Taylor Mettra, Davon Rashawn, Anthony Sanchez, Callula Sawyer, Rochelle Scudder (“Bruiser” Handler), Jabari, Krystle Rose Simmons, Rodrigo Varandas, and Rianny Vasquez. Swings are Emmy J. Lane and Ben Raanan.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS

