Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

The show runs May 18.

By: Apr. 26, 2025
Production photos have just been released for the production of Legally Blonde: The Musical at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. The show runs through May 17. See the photos below! 

The Cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical features Kathryn Brunner as “Elle Woods,” Michael Thomas Grant as “Emmett Forrest,” Nicholas James McDonough as “Warner Huntington, III,” Anna Mintzer as “Vivienne Kensington,” Anthea Neri Best as “Pauline,” Ed Staudenmayer as “Professor Callahan,” Jane Papageorge as “Brooke Wyndham,” Dahlya Glick as “Enid,” Grace Simmons as “Margot,” Bella Hicks as “Serena,” and Aurelia Michael as “Pilar.” The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order) Cristyn Dang, Grant Hodges, Nathan Madden, Donovan Mendelovitz, Bailey Renee Miller, Taylor Mettra, Davon Rashawn, Anthony Sanchez, Callula Sawyer, Rochelle Scudder (“Bruiser” Handler), Jabari, Krystle Rose Simmons, Rodrigo Varandas, and Rianny Vasquez. Swings are Emmy J. Lane and Ben Raanan.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS

The cast of Legally Blonde

Anthea Neri Best

Aurelia Michael, Bella Hicks, Kathryn Brunner and Grace Simmons

Anthea Neri Best, Jane Papageorge, Kathryn Brunner, Anna Mintzer and Dahlya Glick

Michael Thomas Grant and Kathryn Brunner

Cristyn Dang, Rodrigo Varandas, Jane Papageorge, Davon Rashawn and Callula Sawyer

Michael Thomas Grant and Kathryn Brunner

Kathryn Brunner and Anthea Neri Best

Ed Staudenmayer (center) and the cast of Legally Blonde

Kathryn Brunner

Kathryn Brunner with the cast of Legally Blonde

Nicholas James McDonough and Kathryn Brunner

Kathryn Brunner with the cast of Legally Blonde

Kathryn Brunner with the cast of Legally Blonde

The cast of Legally Blonde



