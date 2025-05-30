Photos: LEAR REDUX: A QUANTUM FANTASIA at The Odyssey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Lear Redux: A Quantum Fantasia,” a wildly imaginative, perpetually surprising reconstruction of William Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” opened last weekend at the Odyssey Theatre in a co-production between Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, The New American Theatre and Not Man Apart–Physical Theatre Ensemble. Check out photos below!

Jack Stehlin, who previously starred in Titus Redux at the Kirk Douglas and Tempest Redux at the Odyssey (winner of Stage Raw’s Production of the Year and Broadway World’s Production of the Decade for L.A. Regional Theater awards), inhabits the role of an aging actor whose last days strangely parallel those of Shakespeare’s tragic king. Like Shakespeare’s Lear, the actor has three daughters (Eve Danzeisen, Jade Sealey and Emily Yetter). He also has a trio of caretakers: his brother (Dennis Gersten) and two home-health nurses (Ahkei Togun and Andres Velez). Like its predecessors in the series, Lear Redux employs a potent mix of physical theater and verbal gymnastics to tell its timeless tale of family, power, humanity, grief and acceptance.

Performances continue through July 13.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

Best Original Score - Live Standings Will Aronson, Hue Park - Maybe Happy Ending - 25% David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson , Zoe Roberts - Operation Mincemeat - 21% David Foster, Susan Birkenhead - BOOP! The Musical - 17% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds