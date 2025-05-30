 tracking pixel
Photos: LEAR REDUX: A QUANTUM FANTASIA at The Odyssey Theatre

Performances continue through July 13.

By: May. 30, 2025
“Lear Redux: A Quantum Fantasia,” a wildly imaginative, perpetually surprising reconstruction of William Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” opened last weekend at the Odyssey Theatre in a co-production between Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, The New American Theatre and Not Man Apart–Physical Theatre Ensemble. Check out photos below!

Jack Stehlin, who previously starred in Titus Redux at the Kirk Douglas and Tempest Redux at the Odyssey (winner of Stage Raw’s Production of the Year and Broadway World’s Production of the Decade for L.A. Regional Theater awards), inhabits the role of an aging actor whose last days strangely parallel those of Shakespeare’s tragic king. Like Shakespeare’s Lear, the actor has three daughters (Eve Danzeisen, Jade Sealey and Emily Yetter). He also has a trio of caretakers: his brother (Dennis Gersten) and two home-health nurses (Ahkei Togun and Andres Velez). Like its predecessors in the series, Lear Redux employs a potent mix of physical theater and verbal gymnastics to tell its timeless tale of family, power, humanity, grief and acceptance.

Performances continue through July 13.

Photo Credit: John Dlugolecki Photography

Eve Danzeisen, Jack Stehlin, Jade Sealey, Andres Velez, Ahkei Togun, Dennis Gersten

Jack Stehlin and Ensemble

Emily Yetter and Jack Stehlin

Andres Velez, Jack Stehlin, Emily Yetter, Jade Sealey and Ahkei Togun

Emily Yetter, Eve Danzeisen, Jack Stehlin, Ahkei Togun

Jack Stehlin and Ensemble

Jack Stehlin

Jack Stehlin, Ahkei Togun, Andres Velez

Eve Danzeisen, Andres Velez, Jade Sealey and Jack Stehlin

Emily Yetter, Ahkei Togun, Dennis Gersten Jack Stehlin and Jade Sealey

Ahkei Togun, Jack Stehlin, Jade Sealey

Jack Stehlin and Ahkei Togun

Emily Yetter, Jack Stehlin, Andres Velez

Emily Yetter, Jack Stehlin, Ahkei Togun

Emily Yetter, Jack Stehlin, Dennis Gersten

Jack Stehlin

Jack Stehlin



