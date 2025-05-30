Photos: LEAR REDUX: A QUANTUM FANTASIA at The Odyssey Theatre

Performances continue through July 13.
“Lear Redux: A Quantum Fantasia,” a wildly imaginative, perpetually surprising reconstruction of William Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” opened last weekend at the Odyssey Theatre in a co-production between Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, The New American Theatre and Not Man Apart–Physical Theatre Ensemble. Check out photos below!
Jack Stehlin, who previously starred in Titus Redux at the Kirk Douglas and Tempest Redux at the Odyssey (winner of Stage Raw’s Production of the Year and Broadway World’s Production of the Decade for L.A. Regional Theater awards), inhabits the role of an aging actor whose last days strangely parallel those of Shakespeare’s tragic king. Like Shakespeare’s Lear, the actor has three daughters (Eve Danzeisen, Jade Sealey and Emily Yetter). He also has a trio of caretakers: his brother (Dennis Gersten) and two home-health nurses (Ahkei Togun and Andres Velez). Like its predecessors in the series, Lear Redux employs a potent mix of physical theater and verbal gymnastics to tell its timeless tale of family, power, humanity, grief and acceptance.
Photo Credit: John Dlugolecki Photography
Eve Danzeisen, Jack Stehlin, Jade Sealey, Andres Velez, Ahkei Togun, Dennis Gersten
Jack Stehlin and Ensemble
Andres Velez, Jack Stehlin, Emily Yetter, Jade Sealey and Ahkei Togun
Emily Yetter, Eve Danzeisen, Jack Stehlin, Ahkei Togun
Jack Stehlin and Ensemble
Jack Stehlin, Ahkei Togun, Andres Velez
Eve Danzeisen, Andres Velez, Jade Sealey and Jack Stehlin
Emily Yetter, Ahkei Togun, Dennis Gersten Jack Stehlin and Jade Sealey
Ahkei Togun, Jack Stehlin, Jade Sealey
Jack Stehlin and Ahkei Togun
Emily Yetter, Jack Stehlin, Andres Velez
Emily Yetter, Jack Stehlin, Ahkei Togun
Emily Yetter, Jack Stehlin, Dennis Gersten
