Photos: Go Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party

Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine, Sara Moonves, along with W's Editor-at-Large, Lynn Hirschberg hosted the publication's annual Best Performances Party Friday night. The star-studded affair took place at the Chateau Marmont in celebration of the magazine's Best Performances Issue and the near culmination of the 2023 Awards Season. Partygoers for the must attend event among Hollywood's A-listers included 2023 Best Performance cover stars Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Russell, Ana de Armas, as well as W Best Performances feature stars Danielle Deadwyler, Kate Hudson, Aubrey Plaza, Diego Calva, Mia Goth, and Jeremy Pope.

Check out the photos below!

Additional guests of the evening include: Kerry Condon, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Baz Luhrmann Tracee Ellis Ross, Meghann Fahy, Kaia Gerber, Alexa Demie, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jenny Slate, Daisy Edgar Jones, Janelle Monae, Melanie Lynskey, Jurnee Smollett, Paul Walter Hauser, Camila Morrone, Kaitlyn Dever, Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Madelyne Cline, Janicza Bravo, Rian Johnson, Jeremy O. Harris, Dominique Fishback, Natasha Lyonne, Jessica Biel, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Jay Ellis, Cara Delevingne, Kiki Layne, Giveon, Alison Brie, Adam DiMarco, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò, Dominique Thorne, Jaden, Lee, Greta Lee, Derek Blasberg and Nick Brown, Monica Barbaro, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Elizabeth Debicki, Lukas Gage, Chloe East, Ruben Ostlund, Tyler Mitchell, Ludwig Göransson, Molly Gordon, Federico Ferrante, Gene Stupinsky, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Route Founder and CEO, Evan Walker, Harley Viera-Newton, Phoebe Tonkin, Charlotte Lawrence, Pauline Chalamet, Greg Tarzan Davis, Yaya DaCosta, Aurora James, Justin Hurwitz, Laura Harrier, Addison Rae, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, Lisa Love, Nathalie Love, Laura Love, Renate Reinsve, Saniyya Sidney, Meg Stalter, Rainey Qualley, and Pom Klementieff among others.

Throughout the night, guests enjoyed light bites, specialty cocktails crafted by Casamigos, and late-night New York-style pizza and danced to a set by DJ Ross One. TikTok had dedicated rooms featuring TVs playing Lynn Hirschberg's Screen Tests-turned TikToks in black and white on a loop throughout the evening.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for W Magazine