Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents one of August Wilson’s greatest triumphs focusing on the decade of the ‘50s, the Pulitzer Prize winning play FENCES, directed by Yvette Freeman-Hartley (Laguna Playhouse acclaimed production of Ain’t Misbehavin’). FENCES will run through Sunday, May 18 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Troy Maxson was a star of the Negro baseball leagues, but now it’s 1957 and he’s a garbage man in Pittsburgh. In one of August Wilson’s best and most well-known plays, we see one man struggle with disappointment and the effect it has on his marriage and relationship with his sons. This powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning play is both epic and intimate, and a must-see theatrical event.

The cast of FENCES features (in alphabetical order): Tamarra Graham (Bee-Luther-

Hatchee, Pure Confidence) as “Rose Maxson,” Boise Holmes (Broadway; Wicked, Once On

This Island) as “Jim Bono,” Corey Jones (A Few Good Men at La Mirada Theatre; The

Color Purple at Celebration Theatre ) as “Troy Maxson,” Amari McCoy (“9-1-1,” &

“Frasier”) as “Raynell Maxson,” Matt Orduna (Laguna Playhouse debut) as “Gabriel,”

K.J. Powell (Double V at ICT and Farragut North at Theatre 68) as “Cory Maxson,” and

Sean Samuels (Cabaret at 5-Star Theatricals, “Quantum Leap”) as “Lyons Maxson.”

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS

