 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse

FENCES  will run through Sunday, May 18.

By: May. 03, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents one of August Wilson’s greatest triumphs focusing on the decade of the ‘50s, the Pulitzer Prize winning play FENCES, directed by Yvette Freeman-Hartley (Laguna Playhouse acclaimed production of Ain’t Misbehavin’). FENCES  will run through Sunday, May 18 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Troy Maxson was a star of the Negro baseball leagues, but now it’s 1957 and he’s a garbage man in Pittsburgh. In one of August Wilson’s best and most well-known plays, we see one man struggle with disappointment and the effect it has on his marriage and relationship with his sons. This powerful Pulitzer Prize-winning play is both epic and intimate, and a must-see theatrical event.

The cast of FENCES features (in alphabetical order): Tamarra Graham (Bee-Luther-
Hatchee, Pure Confidence) as “Rose Maxson,” Boise Holmes (Broadway; Wicked, Once On
This Island) as “Jim Bono,” Corey Jones (A Few Good Men at La Mirada Theatre; The
Color Purple at Celebration Theatre ) as “Troy Maxson,” Amari McCoy (“9-1-1,” &amp;
“Frasier”) as “Raynell Maxson,” Matt Orduna (Laguna Playhouse debut) as “Gabriel,”
K.J. Powell (Double V at ICT and Farragut North at Theatre 68) as “Cory Maxson,” and
Sean Samuels (Cabaret at 5-Star Theatricals, “Quantum Leap”) as “Lyons Maxson.”

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle/TETHOS

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse Image
K.J. Powell, Tamarra Graham, Corey Jones, Matt Orduna and Boise Holmes

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse Image
Matt Orduna

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse Image
Boise Holmes and Corey Jones

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse Image
Corey Jones

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse Image
Corey Jones and Boise Holmes

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse Image
K.J. Powell and Corey Jones

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse Image
Boise Holmes, Corey Jones, Sean Samuels and Tamarra Graham

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse Image
K.J. Powell, Corey Jones, Tamarra Graham and Matt Orduna

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse Image
Corey Jones and Tamarra Graham

Photos: First Look at FENCES at Laguna Playhouse Image
Tamarra Graham and Corey Jones



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos