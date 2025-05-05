 tracking pixel
Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at Rubicon Theatre

Performances run through May 18.

By: May. 05, 2025
RUBICON THEATRE is continuing its season with the U.S. Premiere of  the acclaimed West End version of the Tony Nominated musical BONNIE & CLYDE. Check out all new photos below!

An exhilarating tale of love, crime, and passion, BONNIE & CLYDE is a daring and deeply human retelling of the story of two of America’s most notorious outlaws. With an unforgettable score by the legendary Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Civil War, Dracula) that combines rockabilly, blues, and gospel music, lyrics by Don Black, and book by Ivan Menchell, this new adaptation brings the gripping iconic story to life in a fresh and dynamic way.

The Rubicon production is helmed by acclaimed director J. Scott Lapp who served as Assistant Director for the Broadway and pre-Broadway productions, and stars Ellie Smith and Russell Muzyczka. Musical direction is by Lisa Lemay, with choreography by Natalie Iscovich. 

Photo Credit: Lore Photography

Ellie Smith and Russell Muzyczka

Russell Muzyczka

Chance Challen

Louis Pardo, Ellie Smith, Joseph Fuqua, Chance Challen, Russell Muzyczka

Russell Muzyczka

Cast

Leland Burnett, Amanda Dayhoff

Leland Burnett, Brayden Handwerger, Russell Muzyczka

Russell Muzyczka and Joseph Fuqua

Russell Muzyczka and Ellie Smith

Leland Burnett and Russell Muzyczka

Russell Muzyczka

Russell Muzyczka

Russell Muzyczka and Ellie Smith

Russell Muzyczka and Ellie Smith

Ellie Smith

Russell Muzyczka and Ellie Smith

Ellie Smith

Ellie Smith and Russell Muzyczka

Ellie Smith and Russell Muzyczka

Russell Muzyczka and Ellie Smith

Russell Muzyczka and Ellie Smith

Cast

Sarah Wolter and Harper Ham



