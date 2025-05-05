Photos: BONNIE & CLYDE at Rubicon Theatre

Performances run through May 18.
RUBICON THEATRE is continuing its season with the U.S. Premiere of the acclaimed West End version of the Tony Nominated musical BONNIE & CLYDE. Check out all new photos below!
An exhilarating tale of love, crime, and passion, BONNIE & CLYDE is a daring and deeply human retelling of the story of two of America’s most notorious outlaws. With an unforgettable score by the legendary Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Civil War, Dracula) that combines rockabilly, blues, and gospel music, lyrics by Don Black, and book by Ivan Menchell, this new adaptation brings the gripping iconic story to life in a fresh and dynamic way.
The Rubicon production is helmed by acclaimed director J. Scott Lapp who served as Assistant Director for the Broadway and pre-Broadway productions, and stars Ellie Smith and Russell Muzyczka. Musical direction is by Lisa Lemay, with choreography by Natalie Iscovich.
Photo Credit: Lore Photography
