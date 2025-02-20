Photos: ALABASTER Los Angeles Premiere at the Fountain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See photos of the Los Angeles premiere of Alabaster, a funny and poignant new play about healing and the power of women, which opened Sunday at the Fountain Theatre.

Laura Gardner, Carolyn Messina, Virginia Newcomb and Erin Pineda star in this irresistible, darkly comic Southern drama by Audrey Cefaly that was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, named to “The Kilroy’s List” of excellent new plays by women, and recipient of the Calicchio Prize. Casey Stangl directs.

For three years since the death of her family in a tornado that left her covered in scars, June has been living and creating “outsider” art in an isolated Alabama farmhouse, with only her goats for company. When a New York photographer working on a series about women with scars arrives, the attraction between June and Alice is palpable — but what they need from each other transcends anything physical.

Performances continue through March 30. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to FountainTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Julie Fowells

