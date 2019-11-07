Photo Flash: Sneak Peek at This Week's RAVENSWOOD MANOR at the Celebration Theatre

Dr. Mahogany Goldstein continues to experiment with her new drug which makes people vote for a conservative agenda despite their common sense, but time is running out for her if she wants to revive the head of Sheridan's Mother, Malfonia Ravenswood. Her experimental drug is being fenced through Scriggs Pharmacy, run by Jonah Scriggs. Jonah uses his secret lover, High School Athlete and Werewolf Dirk Springer to sell the drugs, as Jonah tries to take over the secret gay underbelly of Ravensport. He's also protecting Dirk from any suspicion in his connection with the deaths of Jedidiah Nutbush and Smitty Feeb. Jonah killed a raccoon for Dirk. Or did he?

Iris Patch is bent on revenge for the death of her grandmother, Gladys Spinski, who was killed by the Ravenswood Sisters in an attempt to open the Hellmouth. She's working with a coven of witches to open the Hellmouth and destroy the Ravenswood Family once and for all. Detective Danny Futz continues his investigation into the deaths of Jedidiah Nutbush and Smitty Feeb, while he mourns his relationship with Bettina and dives deeper into Feminist literature.

Mary-Lois Raypatch-Scriggs is having an affair with Bettina Doors' ex-co-star, Victor Farquhar, and putting together an act for the Cabaret Circuit. When the plan for the act is foiled by Bettina, Mary-Lois kills her and buries her under the newly dug pool at Ravenswood. The lovers split up so as not to draw suspicion. Local Orphan Paisley Bennett has a psychic vision of Bettina's location, and with the help of Sarah Punt and a member of Iris Patch's Coven, resurrects Bettina from the Dead.

Tune in this weekend for back-to-back performances of Episodes 7 & 8!





