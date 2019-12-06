Photo Flash: Matthew Bourne's SWAN LAKE at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake opened last night at the Ahmanson Theatre.

The role of 'The Swan' is performed by Will Bozier and Max Westwell. 'The Prince' is performed by James Lovell and Andrew Monaghan, while 'The Queen' is performed by Nicole Kabera and Katrina Lyndon.

'The Girlfriend' is also performed by Katrina Lyndon. She is joined by Freya Field and Carrie Willis.

'The Private Secretary' will be played by Jonathon Luke Baker, Jack Jones, Ashley-Jordon Packer and Max Westwell.

The company also includes Nicole Alphonce, Andrew Ashton, Benjamin Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Callum Bowman, Isaac Peter Bowry, Tom Broderick, Megan Cameron, João Castro, Kayla Collymore, Zanna Cornelis, Cameron Everitt, Keenan Fletcher, Michaela Guibarra, Parsifal James Hurst, Shoko Ito, Mari Kamata, Nicholas Keegan, Jack Mitchell, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Jack William Parry, Barnaby Quarendon, Sam Salter, Mark Samaras, Alex Sturman, Katie Webb and Stan West.



Over two decades after Matthew Bourne redefined "Swan Lake" for Los Angeles and much of the world, the production returns with a fresh look for the 21st century. Retaining the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designer Lez Brotherston (set and costumes) will create an exciting re-imagining of the classic production. Acclaimed designer Paule Constable joins the creative team with a spectacular new lighting design.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

