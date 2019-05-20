Photo Flash: Â IAMA Theatre CompanyÂ Presents The World Premiere of MAMA METAL

A love letter to those who shape our lives, hold us together and break our hearts. IAMA Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Mama Metal, a joyfully irreverent black comedy by 2017 Humanitas Play LA award-winner Sigrid Gilmer that entwines issues of identity with pop culture icons to tell a truly unique mother-daughter story. Deena Selenow directs for a May 23 opening atAtwater Village Theatre, where performances will continue through June 23. Low-priced previews begin May 17.

Mama Metal opens on Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter taking place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. through June 23. Three preview performances take place May 17 through May 19 on the same schedule.

All tickets are $35, except May 23 (opening night) for which tickets are $40 and include a post performance reception, and previews, which are $20. Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. Parking is free in the Atwater Xing lot one block south of the theater. For reservations and information, call 323-380-8843 or go to www.iamatheatre.com .

Photo Credit: Dean Cechvala





