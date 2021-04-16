Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Ferrari Sheppard's Solo Exhibition at UTA Artist Space

Ferrari Sheppard creates mid to large-scale paintings celebrating the humanity of Black people in the Americas and within the diaspora.

Apr. 16, 2021  

Ferrari Sheppard's solo exhibition at UTA Artist Space is now open through May 15. The ambitious presentation fills all three of the gallery's exhibition spaces with emotional portraits of influential cultural figures such as Jimi Hendrix and Tupac Shakur, as well as the artist's friends and family.

Check out photos below!

In UTA Artist Space's front gallery, Michele Lamy, co-founding partner and Executive Manager Art/Furniture Owenscorp, is pleased to participate in Positions of Power by presenting a Rick Owens bench. The back gallery has been transformed into a shrine - hanging above a gold floor is an image of contemporary iconicity: a polaroid of Tupac.

Blurring the lines between abstraction and figuration, Ferrari Sheppard creates mid to large-scale paintings celebrating the humanity of Black people in the Americas and within the diaspora. The LA based artist was born in Chicago and lived in various cities in Africa. His paintings are influenced by memories and lived experience, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Photos: First Look at Ferrari Sheppard's Solo Exhibition at UTA Artist Space

Photos: First Look at Ferrari Sheppard's Solo Exhibition at UTA Artist Space

Photos: First Look at Ferrari Sheppard's Solo Exhibition at UTA Artist Space


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Strong Baby Short Sleeve Tee
If You Don't Clap T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Hot Mess Princess Onesie

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
THE STORY OF MY LIFE to Have Orange County Premiere Photo

THE STORY OF MY LIFE to Have Orange County Premiere

Wonkybot Studios Launches WONKYBOT INSIDER Podcast Photo

Wonkybot Studios Launches WONKYBOT INSIDER Podcast

California Issues Detailed Guidelines For Performers at Indoor Events Photo

California Issues Detailed Guidelines For Performers at Indoor Events

Encore Theatre Company Presents the First Annual Thespian Street Faire Photo

Encore Theatre Company Presents the First Annual Thespian Street Faire


More Hot Stories For You

  • IT'S HIM MATERIAL Will Be Streamed On Stage at Lost Nation Theater
  • When Will Broadway On Tour Return? Find Out What's Coming Up Near You!
  • Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Returns June 4-13; Full Schedule Announced
  • LUCID DREAMS A Special Livestream Performance Announced at Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society