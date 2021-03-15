Pepperdine Opera Program Presents CENDRILLON

Members of the Flora L. Thornton Opera Program will perform Jules Massenet's Cendrillon in a digital performance on Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. PST and Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. PST.



Tickets for this performance are free but registration is required. A viewing link will be sent to all registered attendees in advance of the performance. Please visit arts.pepperdine.edu for more information.



Colclough directs the all-student cast, which features Malone Blaich, Kaitlyn Chui, Molly Day, Anika DeLong, Carmen Edano, Jack Gerding, Andrea Hupman, Alison Kiasaleh, Anahi Casas Perez, Sydney Swearengin, Haily Watson, Brittany Weinstock, and Kaytlin Withers.

In Cendrillon, the classic Cinderella story is paired with Massenet's soaring melodies and uncanny ability to bring characters to life in music. A beloved story of hope and perseverance, it's a beautiful fairy tale that embodies the phrase "and they lived happily ever after."



"The cast has prepared and recorded the entire project while socially distant in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. The logistics of rehearsing this complicated music over the Internet have required extra innovation and planning on behalf of the cast and production team. I am extremely proud of our cast's resilience and cannot wait to share their work with an audience," said Colclough.



Cendrillon will be sung in French and presented with English supertitles.



THE DETAILS:

WHAT: Cendrillon

WHEN: Thursday, April 22-Friday, April 23, 7:30 p.m. PST

Saturday, April 24, 2 p.m. PST

WHERE: Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA

TICKETS: (310) 506-4522 or arts.pepperdine.edu

PRICE: Free; registration is required