Pacific Symphony Announces SUMMERFEST 2022

Pacific Symphony has once again put together an entertaining SummerFest program for 2022. For this summer's programming, all three concerts will be held in the beautiful setting of FivePoint Amphitheatre (located in the heart of Orange County) in Irvine.

This attractive venue offers ticket buyers an opportunity to sit at tables directly in front of the stage, along with grandstand seating for a panoramic view. Prior to concerts, gourmet food trucks with a diverse array of offerings are available for picnicking. Sip some champagne, kick back, relax and enjoy the perfect soundtrack for summer evenings under the stars.

This season features the high-energy pop rock of Windborne's The Music of Queen (July 4); John Williams' thrilling soundtrack of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert performed live to film (Aug. 20); and everyone's favorite summer finale: Tchaikovsky Spectacular (Sept. 4), featuring a medalist from the Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, who will make an important debut with Pacific Symphony. The combination of music under the stars, friendship, food and a relaxing atmosphere have attracted thousands of fans each summer to hear Pacific Symphony's brilliant musicians, led by outstanding conductors like Music Director Carl St.Clair.

City of Hope Orange County is the lead sponsor of the series, and a new partner of Pacific Symphony. President and CEO John Forsyte commented, "City of Hope is building a comprehensive campus of the future in Irvine intentionally built around the needs of patients and their families. Pacific Symphony applauds City of Hope's commitment to Orange County and we are proud to partner on the concert offerings this summer." Annette Walker, president of City of Hope Orange County, added, "A healthy community needs advanced medicine to heal the body and the arts to replenish the soul. City of Hope Orange County is delighted to sponsor SummerFest and looks forward to seeing Orange County residents coming together once again to enjoy beautiful music."

Tickets for SummerFest 2022 are now on sale. Subscriptions for the three-concert series range from $99-$299, with boxes and front-row packages available. Single ticket sales begin Tuesday, May 31 starting at just $39. All concerts take place at 8 p.m. Concessions are diverse and bountiful including food trucks selling Mediterranean, Korean and Mexican food. A wide variety of wine, beer and cocktails are available for purchase. Gates open at 6 p.m. for picnicking. For more information or to purchase tickets call Pacific Symphony Patron Services at (714) 755-5799, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit us online at PacificSymphony.org.

The SummerFest 2022 Season is generously presented by City of Hope Orange County. Additional sponsors include PBS SoCal, K-Earth 101, KPCC 89.3 FM and Classical KUSC 91.5. Avenue of the Arts Hotel in Costa Mesa is the official hotel of Pacific Symphony.

SUMMERFEST 2022 SERIES

JULY 4 SPECTACULAR: THE MUSIC OF QUEEN



Monday • July 4 • 8 p.m.

Albert-George Schram, conductor

Salute the Fourth with the ultimate celebration of one of the greatest bands ever. You'll enjoy a night filled with the classic hits of Queen performed as you've never heard them before. The sonic power of Pacific Symphony joins forces with a full rock band to perform Queen classic songs in a brilliant combination of passion and power. Hear songs from the albums A Night at the Opera, Sheer Heart Attack, Classic Queen, Jazz, News of the World, A Kind of Magic, The Works and many more. A memorable evening complete with a sizzling Fourth of July fireworks show!

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERT

Saturday • Aug. 20 • 8 p.m.

Richard Kaufman, conductor

WILLIAMS: The Empire Strikes Back (live music to film)

"You must feel the Force around you..."

The battle for the galaxy intensifies in this thrilling fifth episode of the unfolding saga. As Imperial Forces launch an all-out attack on the Rebel Alliance, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) flee to Cloud City where they are captured by Darth Vader. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) journeys to the mysterious, marshy planet of Dagobah, where the wise Jedi Master Yoda teaches the young hero the ways of the Force. Little does Luke know that all his Jedi training will be called upon so soon. A stunning revelation-and a seeming life-or-death duel with Darth Vader-await.

© 1980 & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts in association with 20th Century Fox

Film Corp, Lucasfilm and Warner/Chappell Music. © All rights reserved.

TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR

Saturday • Sept. 4 • 8 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Medal Winner of 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition (to be announced in June)

DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 9, "From the New World"

TCHAIKOVSKY: Piano Concerto No. 1

TCHAIKOVSKY: "1812" Overture

No SummerFest is complete without Pacific Symphony performing Tchaikovsky's thrilling "1812" overture, complete with brilliant fireworks. You'll enjoy this famous romantic composer's memorable First Piano Concerto, performed by a prizewinner of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

Pacific Symphony, led by Music Director Carl St.Clair since 1990, has been the resident orchestra of Orange County's Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall for over a decade. Founded in 1978, the Symphony is the largest orchestra formed in the U.S. in the last 50 years and is not only a fixture of musical life in Southern California, but also is recognized as an outstanding ensemble making strides on both the national and international scenes. In April 2018, Pacific Symphony made its debut at Carnegie Hall, where it was invited to perform as part of a yearlong celebration of composer Philip Glass' 80th birthday. The Symphony made its first-ever tour to China this year, with performances in five cities, including Shanghai and Beijing. In Orange County, the orchestra presents more than 100 concerts and events each year and a rich array of education and community engagement programs, reaching more than 300,000 residents of all ages. The Symphony has been recognized with multiple ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming and included among the country's five most innovative orchestras by the League of American Orchestras. The Symphony's education and community engagement activities have also been recognized by the League, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.