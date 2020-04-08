Pacific Symphony Announces 2020-21 Family Musical Mornings Series

Sorcerers, a Nutcracker prince, a Cinderella opera, superheroes and daring trapeze artists all set the stage for another fantastical season of Family Musical Mornings concerts with Pacific Symphony, generously sponsored for another year by Presenting Sponsor Farmers & Merchants Bank.

These fun and fascinating 45-minute concerts are designed especially for kids 5-11, and provide family fun time together while enhancing children's love of music. Concerts this season include: "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" in October; our annual classic "Nutcracker for Kids!" in December; an opera for kids based on of the classic fairytale "Cinderella" in January; "Superheroes!" in February; and returning circus show "Cirque for Kids!" in April.

There will be a "musical carnival" at each concert that encourages children to "test drive" instruments, interact with members of Pacific Symphony and Pacific Symphony Youth Ensembles and participate in themed crafts. Activities start at 9 a.m. for 10 a.m. concertgoers, and 12:15 p.m. for 11:30 a.m. concertgoers. Five-concert packages start at just $60. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org/Family.

CONCERT SCHEDULE

"The Sorcerer's Apprentice"



(Oct. 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

Learn about the magical, mystical powers of the orchestra through the eyes of a wizard's young assistant. You'll hear selections from "A Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra," "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" and music from "Harry Potter" movies. Don't forget to wear your Halloween costume and be sure to check out the fun, magical activities in the lobby.

"Nutcracker for Kids!"



(Dec. 5, 2020, 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

Visions of sugarplums and beautiful ballerinas will dance in your head after seeing Tchaikovsky's delightful Christmas ballet, performed in a condensed version created just for kids. This annual favorite finishes with a festive holiday sing-along finale and a jolly visit from Santa Claus himself!

"Cinderella - Opera for Kids"



(Jan. 16, 2021, 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

This enchanting rags-to-riches fairy-tale opera adapts Rossini's sparkling work especially for young audiences. From start to finish, you'll be swept away by show-stopping vocal fireworks, toe-tapping tunes, high-spirited comedy and colorful costumes - all leading up to a happily-ever-after grand finale! As a bonus, there will be live vocal performances to enjoy in the lobby.

"Superheroes!"



(Feb. 27, 2021, 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

You won't want to miss the continuing adventures of Captain Symphony! Pacific Symphony is joined by special guests, the Pacific Symphony Youth Orchestra for this side-by-side concert of music celebrating inspiring superheroes from Marvel and DC comic book movies including "Superman." Come dressed up as your favorite superhero!

"Cirque for Kids"



(April 10, 2021, 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m.)

Symphony + Circus = a spectacular show, created especially for kids! Experience a jaw-dropping fusion of fliers, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, jugglers and strongmen who perform their cirque acts while Pacific Symphony provides a soundtrack of classical masterpieces and contemporary favorites.





