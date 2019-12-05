Pacific Symphony And Violinist Clara-jumi Kang Start The New Year With Beethoven's Violin Concerto

Ring in the 2020 New Year with Pacific Symphony for a night of music written and inspired by Beethoven. With guest conductor Christian Arming manning the podium, the evening kicks off with a show-stopping performance of Beethoven's iconic Violin Concerto by internationally acclaimed violinist Clara-Jumi Kang. Afterwards, Dvořák's beloved Symphony No. 8 brings the program to an exhilarating end in a tour de force of musical fervor!

"Beethoven's Violin Concerto" takes place Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 16-18, at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Single tickets start at $25. Doors open at 6:45 p.m., and a preview talk with Alan Chapman begins at 7 p.m. This concert is part of the Symphony's 2019-20 Hal & Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Hailed as a pinnacle of the solo violin repertoire, Beethoven's Violin Concerto exhibits graceful and seamless lyricism, shattering the traditionally technique-driven mold of Romantic violin concertos. While not nearly as dense as his piano concertos, the German composer's work was a breath of fresh air, allowing violin soloists to display the innovative depth of their musical talents. Inspired by the melodic writing of Beethoven, Czech composer Antonin Dvořák expands the tranquil musical landscape out to a full symphony orchestra with a Bohemian twist in his Symphony No. 8. Wanting to compose something simply different from his other works, Dvořák's Eighth depicts an idyllic summer scene filled with chirping bird-calls, melodic motifs and flowing lines that culminate in a whirlwind fanfare of a finale.

Artists, programs, prices and dates are subject to change.





