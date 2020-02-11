Pacific Opera Project Will Present GONE WITH THE WIND-Inspired Production Of Mozart's COSI FAN TUTTE

Pacific Opera Project (POP) will continue its 10th Anniversary Season with a revival of its wildly popular 2012 Gone with the Wind-inspired production of Mozart's Così fan tutte on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 7pm; Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 3pm; Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 8pm; Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 7pm; and Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 3pm at the El Portal Theatre.

Hoopskirts, plantation homes, and mustaches abound in another zany Mozart adaptation from the company that brought you the Star Trek-inspired Abduction from the Seraglio and the Nintendo adaptation of The Magic Flute. Così fan tutte will be sung in Italian with projected English subtitles and does not follow the plot of the movie, but instead recreates iconic scenes and uses the most famous lines from the movie as supertitles.

The cast includes Natalie Polito as Fiordiligi, Stephanie Doche as Dorabella, Blake Friedman as Ferrando, Peter Barber as Guglielmo, Jennifer Lindsay as Despina, and Chris Carbin as Don Alfonso. Kristin Roach conducts from the harpsichord. Josh Shaw serves as director/designer. Maggie Green will costume the show.

Performance Information

Mozart's Così fan tutte

El Portal Theatre | 5269 Lankershim Blvd. | North Hollywood, CA 91601

Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 7pm

Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 3pm

Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 8pm

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 7pm

Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 3pm

Link: https://www.pacificoperaproject.com/cosi

Tickets: General admission single tickets range from $20-60 and can be purchased by visiting https://elportaltheatre.com/tutte.html or by calling the El Portal Theatre at (818) 508-4200.



Pacific Opera Project is dedicated to providing quality opera that is innovative, affordable, and entertaining in order to build a broader audience for the art form. For more information, please visit pacificoperaproject.com, email info@pacificoperaproject.com or call 323-739-6122.





