Pacific Opera Project Presents LA Staged Premiere Of Tchaikovsky's IOLANTA

Pacific Opera Project presents Tchaikovsky's Iolanta at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:00pm; Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:30pm; and Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3:00pm.

Blind soprano Cristina Jones stars in the opera's title role, playing a princess who is unaware that she is blind. Iolanta will be POP's first opera presented in Russian, using English subtitles, and the Los Angeles staged premiere of the opera, performed with a 32-piece orchestra led by Isaac Selya, of Queen City Opera. POP will partner with low-sight organizations for this production to encourage awareness and to amplify their efforts. Special arrangements will also be made for low-sighted audience members, including braille programs.

Blind from birth, Iolanta has grown up in an enclosed garden near the castle of her father, King René. The king has managed to keep Iolanta unaware of her blindness and her caretakers wait on her hand and foot; despite this, Iolanta cannot help but feel that she is missing something precious. Soon Iolanta is visited by the King, bringing with him Ibn-Hakia, a magical healer who is confident he can restore Iolanta's sight, but only if she is first made aware of her blindness and then truly desires to see. The King refuses this, fearing that failure would bring Iolanta great sorrow after learning that she cannot see. Soon the court is visited by Duke Robert, who is betrothed to Iolanta, and his friend, Count Vaudemont. Robert expresses his desire to be free from his engagement, as he has fallen in love with a countess.

When Vaudemont finds his way to Iolanta's garden, where he finds her sleeping, he falls in love with her; Robert leaves to bring Vaudemont assistance when he believes his friend has been enchanted by Iolanta. When the girl awakes, Vaudemont asks her to give him a red rose and, when she twice hands him a white rose, realizes that she is blind. The King soon discovers the lovers, and threatens to execute Vaudemont if Iolanta is not healed. In order to save Vaudemont from death, Iolanta agrees to allow the healer to use his powers on her. Robert returns with his guard and is surprised to see King René, father of his betrothed. With encouragement from Vaudemont, he confesses to the King that he has fallen in love with another woman and could never love anyone else, including René's daughter, Iolanta. The King cancels the wedding contract, and allows Iolanta to marry Vaudémont, explaining that he only threatened to execute him so that Iolanta would agree to the treatment. Iolanta returns, and under the power of the healer, she is able to see for the first time, but is unclear if her sight will remain without the healer's magic hold on her. Vaudemont pledges his undying love to Iolanta, whether she can see or not.

The cast also includes Ben Werley as Vaudemont, Andrew Potter as King Rene, Simon Barrad as Robert, Andrew Hiers as Ibn-Hakia, Megan Potter as Martha, Brooke Iva Lohmann as Brigitta, Danielle Marcelle Bond as Laura, Ben Lowe as Bertran, and William Grundler as Almerik.

For more information www.pacificoperaproject.com/iolanta.