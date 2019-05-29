PERICLES Begins July 27 At The Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival

Shake out your picnic blankets and start planning your picnics! We are back for our 16th season of Free Shakespeare in the Park, a summer-long event for all of Los Angeles to play with theater, family workshops, opening acts and special events.

More information here including directions, free parking and a season calendar.



Your contribution now in any amount means an entire summer of Shakespeare in the park! If you make a $150 contribution, as a special thank you, we'll set out 4 chairs for you on the performance of your choosing!



Love is lost and found again in one of Shakespeare's most spellbinding plays.



The young Pericles sets out for adventure, but gets more than he bargains for. 25 years later, it's his daughter's turn to sail the high seas as she seeks to unravel the mystery of her birth.



Pericles is an epic tale, spanning continents and decades, complete with knights errant, greek gods, pirates...and more than a few surprises. Cast includes: Patrick Batiste, Brent Charles, William Elsman, Hao Feng, Lorenzo Gonzalez, Aisha Kabia, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, David Melville, Kelvin Morales, Xavi Moreno, Bukola Ogunmola, Gyasi Silas and Sabra Williams.



GRIFFITH PARK FREE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

June 29 - September 1

For details on this summer's Festival, including a calendar of performance dates and events, click here.





