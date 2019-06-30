PEACH BOY Musical Holds Staged Reading For Two Nights Only at Lonny Chapman Theatre

The Group Rep presents a musical staged reading of PEACH BOY, based on a 200 year old favorite fairy tale character Momotaro, book and lyrics by Tony Pinizzotto, music by Phil Luna, directed by Hisato Masuyama. PEACH BOY is a timeless tale of love, adventure, and coming-of-age; crafted to excite as it restores your faith in never being told you're too old to dream. Two performances only! Tuesday, July 2 at 8 pm and Wednesday, July 3 at 8 pm.

Cast features Paul Cady, Keiko Clark, Andrew Grigorian, Doug Haverty, Kevin Hoffman, Jr., Noi Maeshige, Danielle Miyazaki, Lloyd Pedersen, Jennifer Strattan, and Beccy Quinn. Talent subject to change.

Tony Pinizzotto (Creator/ Producer/Book & Lyrics) holds a BA in Speech Communications with a minor in Theatre Performance and studied playwriting under Tony-nominated Joseph Robinette (A Christmas Story:The Musical) and established musical writer Mark Saltzman (A My Name Is Alice). He's a founding member of Chicago's Close Call Theatre. In LA he's been writing and performing with Glendale Centre Theatre, Eclectic Theatre Company, The Blank Theatre, Third Street Theatre, and Candlelight Pavilion Theatre where he was recently nominated for an Inland Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actor as Sancho in Man of La Mancha. Tony is currently a writer, producer, as well as On-air manager for "BUZZR" an all-vintage Game Show TV channel.

Phil Luna (Composer) had a love for Gospel and contemporary Christian music at an early age, and later also had a desire to play Pop/Rock music which he was able to achieve when he joined the classic rock band, Manhunter. Showing an interest in songwriting, composing, engineering and digital recording, Phil studied with longtime friend and composer Stewart Levin ("Thirtysomething," "The Wonder Years," "The Practice," and "Picket Fences") who shared his knowledge in the field of TV and film scoring with him. Almost immediately, Phil began writing his own compositions and recording local musicians from California's Inland Empire. Today, Phil composes, arranges and produces tracks, demos and full arrangements in his versatile project recording studio in Pasadena, California under the name, Lunatunes (plunatunes.webs.com).

Hisato Masuyama (Director/Actor) Opera:Madama Butterfly (Pacific Opera Project). Japan Broadway productions: Tommy, Phantom, Chicago. US tours: Mame w/ Juliet Prowse, 42nd Street w/ Mariette Hartley, Pacific Overtures w/ MAKO etc. Regional shows: Rumors (Glenn, Cassie (!)), Anything Goes w/Helen Reddy, My Fair Lady, The King & I, The Music Man, Me And My Girl, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Squabbles, 1776, Dreamgirls, The Producers (Carmen Ghia), etc. TV: "Coop And Cami Ask The World", "Castle", "Conan", etc. Films: "Avengers: Endgames", "Wolverine", "Ghost In The Shell", etc. Translations & v/o: Tokyo Sesame Place, Tokyo Disney and ABC Mouse.

Two performances only. Tuesday, July 2 at 8 pm and Wednesday, July 3 at 8 pm. Tickets: $20. Buy tickets/information: www.thegrouprep.com or 818.763.5990. Lonny Chapman Theatre - Main Stage, 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601.





