Original Student-Created Dance Takes Spotlight at USC’s Student Choreography Showcase

The Betsy Blackmon Dance Program at USC will present its fall semester Student Choreography Showcase, December 2–5 in Drayton Hall Theatre. This bi-annual concert features nine original dance works created by university dance majors, offering audiences a glimpse into the ingenuity of the next generation of dance artists.

The concert is directed by Senior Instructor Olivia Waldrop and Instructor Christopher Anderson, who have guided the choreographers through a semester of creative development. Through mentorship meetings, rehearsal observations, and in-process showings, Waldrop and Anderson have helped each student refine their choreographic vision while encouraging peer collaboration and feedback.

“The most rewarding part of this process has been the people I’ve shared it with,” said first-time choreographer Olivia Sherman. “I have loved collaborating with Olivia Waldrop and Christopher Anderson, learning from my fellow choreographers, and working with my incredible cast. Their dedication, creativity, and kindness have made this process both inspiring and deeply fulfilling.”

Sherman’s work, Summer, merges the grace of classical ballet with the expressive power of contemporary dance. Inspired by Sherman’s participation in the USC residencies of major companies such as Joffrey Ballet and Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Summer invites audiences to experience five minutes of vibrant movement with “openness and curiosity.”

Other works featured in the concert include:

Until Tomorrow by Megan Bunkley, a contemporary ballet that explores the shifting nature of relationships and trust. Through the blending of classical and modern movement, Bunkley captures the emotional journey of recognizing how valued relationships can change. “It’s about noticing these changes and learning to understand and accept them,” she said.



Striving After Wind by Laney Reel, a contemporary work examines the futility of pursuing unachievable desires. “Chasing the desires of your heart can feel like chasing after wind—unachievable and never-ending,” Reel explains. Having performed in previous showcases, she describes the experience of choreographing her own work as “a challenge in vulnerability and collaboration.”



Mic Drop by Alexandra Popovitch, a high-energy jazz piece inspired by Dancing with the Stars and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. With its infectious rhythms and confident flair, the piece embodies Popovitch’s favorite quote by Oscar Wilde: “Life is far too important to be taken seriously.”

Also presenting their original works are dance majors Molly Allen, Kyra Blanthorn, Emma Casement, Maira Honjiyo, and Sullivan Simpson. Lighting design for the works is being created by 2nd-year graduate lighting design students Garreth Hayward and Victoria Rickards, and Senior Instructor Eric Morris.

“This showcase truly has something for everyone,” Sherman says. “Whether you are familiar with dance or experiencing it for the first time, you will experience the passion, creativity, and dedication that bring every performance to life, and hopefully leave feeling inspired to discover a bit of that artistry within yourself.”

For more information on the Student Choreography Showcase or the Betsy Blackmon Dance Program at USC, contact Kevin Bush by phone at 803-777-9353 or via email at bushk@mailbox.sc.edu.